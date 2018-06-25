In addition to the two new countries, Messenger Kids is also being updated to support Spanish and French in its new locales and the United States.

Facebook Messenger Kids is Facebook's solution for letting young ones stay in touch with friends and family in a safe and secure manner, and starting June 25 , the app is now available to use in both Canada and Peru.

While those accessibility updates are exciting enough on their own, that's not all that Facebook has in store for Messenger Kids. The app is now being updated with Kindness Stickers, support for two parents to manage a child's account, and a Messenger Kids Pledge that kids and parents need to read through together to make sure everyone's on board with the app's guidelines — Be Kind, Be Respectful, Be Safe, Have Fun.

Coming soon, Messenger Kids will also get an "Appreciation Mission." This will be found on the Missions page that teaches kids how to use the app and will "encourage kids to discover and express appreciation for their friends and family."

Download: Messenger Kids (free)