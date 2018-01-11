A new way to keep an eye on who your kids are talking to.

Last December, Facebook launched Messenger Kids as an app for youngsters to safely communicate with one another and family members. Following this, it's now expanded to Amazon's line of Fire tablets.

Messenger Kids is targeted at kiddos 13 years and younger, and it allows them to have access to a lot of Messenger's regular features in a more secure environment. They can send GIFs, use stickers to add to photos that they take, and even make group calls over Wi-Fi.

The UI's been tweaked to be brighter and more kid-friendly, and to help give parents/guardians some added peace of mind, messages can't be deleted or hidden and you have full control of contact lists to ensure your young ones aren't talking to people they shouldn't be.

Facebook Messenger Kids is available to download from Amazon now.