No matter how active of a user you are, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Facebook app has become incredibly bloated over the last couple years. If you aren't a fan of the million extra features it has and simply want to focus on the basics, you should probably check out Facebook Lite.

Facebook Lite has been around since 2015 as a stripped down version of the main Facebook app, but it's just now being released in the United States.

The app was originally designed for developing countries where smartphones aren't as powerful, but Facebook says it's now expanding to developed markets to help people stay connected even when they have poor data speeds.

In addition to the U.S., Facebook Lite is also coming to Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Facebook Lite is rolling out to these countries now, and you can download it from the Play Store by tapping the button below.

Download: Facebook Lite (free)