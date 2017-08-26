It's not you it's then: Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp down for some users.
Facebook and its related networks, Instagram and Whatsapp, experienced an outage that prevented some users from accessing either the entire service or some functionality within the service.
No word yet on how many users are experiencing issues or for how long, though it does look like the problems have been or are rapidly being resolved.
In a statement to The Verge, Facebook said:
"a technical issue," was the cause of the issue, and that the company is "currently restoring service for everyone."
Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram have all been fine for me this morning. If you've been experiencing problems with any of those services, or with Whatsapp, let me know in the comments. Also let me know when they start working for you again.
Reader comments
Facebook, Instragram, and WhatsApp are down. Are you affected?
Been good since I woke up at 1100est.
It may be the best day many have had in ages. Social media is garbage. Dump it and live in the real world.
I've seen the real world... any other suggestions?
Played breath of the wild?
You know it's not mandatory, right?
Also the fact you're taking the time to comment on this at all kind of steps on your own point...
Not if you're there.
Facebook was down earlier this morning, but it's back up as of about 11 am.
If I try to log in to my Facebook account from any laptop/browser I can`t reach my account. I write my correct e-mail and password, I don`t receive any message something is wrong but the moment I push log in/enter the password field becomes blank and nothing happens. From my Samsung Galaxy S5 I can open my Facebook account but I can not reach any settings/activity log/security/Security Inbox, etc. The second I try I get logged out with the message "Facebook authentication failed". So I can not control anything, not reach anything. If I go to settings I get thrown out. If I try reach Facebook trough the help/report I need to log in again and I can`t bc nothing happens. If I try to report my profile I can`t. My friends have also tried. What do I do to fix this? I have deleted caches and data, deleted the app, reinstalled. Deleted other apps connected to Facebook. Nothing helps. If I search for my profile by e-mail or phone I can`t find it, but I can find it with my name. When I try to go further and open it it just disappears. My friend list can see my profile as normal. What to do? Please help!
Couldn't upload photos from the mobile app this morning but it seems to be working again now.
I noticed it was down for a short while earlier today.
Nope, all good in my sector.
Nope, not affected at all, and not for the reasons you think!
Nope, didn't even know because I was playing Forza.
Only positively.
Since when does someone suggesting people to use social media less often impact anyone in a negative way? You can have too much if a good thing. I would urge people to share less, and rely much less on social media as a whole. They have curated your feed to a very narrow scope. It's great when you need it but ask yourself why you need it? When you ask that question, you will have your answer.
Facebook was down forme at around 10am Central Time...it came back to normal after an hour or so
"It's not you, it's then?" Them you mean?