It's not you it's then: Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp down for some users.

Facebook and its related networks, Instagram and Whatsapp, experienced an outage that prevented some users from accessing either the entire service or some functionality within the service.

No word yet on how many users are experiencing issues or for how long, though it does look like the problems have been or are rapidly being resolved.

In a statement to The Verge, Facebook said:

"a technical issue," was the cause of the issue, and that the company is "currently restoring service for everyone."

Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram have all been fine for me this morning. If you've been experiencing problems with any of those services, or with Whatsapp, let me know in the comments. Also let me know when they start working for you again.