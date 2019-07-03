In yet another reminder of how fragile our internet ecosystem can be, it appears Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp are all experiencing outages around the globe. According to Downdetector, the areas experiencing the most trouble are users on the East Coast of the U.S. and Europe.
The Independent reports that WhatsApp users are experiencing issues when trying to send photos, videos, and voice messages. However, text messages seem to be unaffected because they require less bandwidth.
So far, the reason for the outage is unknown, but Facebook has confirmed the outages to Mashable with this statement from a Facebook spokesperson,
We're aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.
Are you having trouble with Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp? If so, let us know in the comments, and we'll keep you posted on when everything has been restored to normal.