Per a report from Krebs on Security on March 21, Facebook has — yet again — found a way to mishandle its users' data. This time around, it appears that Facebook incorrectly stored user passwords and made them exposed to thousands of employees.

Facebook is probing a series of security failures in which employees built applications that logged unencrypted password data for Facebook users and stored it in plain text on internal company servers. That's according to a senior Facebook employee who is familiar with the investigation and who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

It's estimated that between 200 million and 600 million users had their passwords exposed, dating as far back as to ones created in 2012. During this time, over 20,000 employees at Facebook could search for and find the passwords without a problem.

Facebook says it'll notify users affected by this, but it won't require them to change their password as a result of the findings.

Speaking to Krebs on Security, Facebook Software Engineer, Scott Renfro, said: