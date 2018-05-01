Facebook found itself in quite the pickle earlier this year when it was discovered to have sold millions of its users' data to Cambridge Analytica, and as a result of the backlash that followed the ordeal, the social network's announced a new tool called "Clear History."

Similar to how web browsers allow you to clear cookies, Clear History will enable users to wipe their Facebook browsing history with just a couple clicks – including things you've clicked on, websites you've gone to, etc.

Once Clear History arrives, you'll be able to easily see any information that's been collected from websites or apps that are linked to your Facebook account. Along with this, you'll be given the ability to clear any of this info or prevent it from being stored on your account entirely.

However, just like when you clear cookies from a web browser, some things may not work like you'd expect them to. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg notes in a Facebook post –