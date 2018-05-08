In its neverending quest to beat Snapchat at its own game, it's been discovered that Facebook is working on a new feature called "Facebook Avatars."

Similar to the Snapchat-owned Bitmoji, Facebook Avatars will allow you to create a cartoon version of yourself, giving you options for customizing your hair, skin, facial characteristics, clothes, etc. Once you've created your Avatar, you'll be able to use it in a variety of ways. Facebook confirmed that it was working on Avatars shortly after TechCrunch broke the news, saying –

Your Facebook Avatar is a whole new way to express yourself on Facebook. Leave expressive comments with personalized stickers. Use your new avatar stickers in your Messenger group and private chats.