She said Facebook's goal was to shift from flagging and removing illegal content to preventing abusers from contacting potential victims in the first place.

"When you find content, the problem with that is the harm has already been done. Ultimately you want to prevent that content from being shared in the first place, or from being created," Ms Davis said. "So the way we are thinking about it is, how can we stop these connections?"

She said Facebook could look at user profiles and flag someone making a series of requests to minors they do not know, or people who are part of suspicious groups. She added that the company could also scan photographs for comments to flag patterns of bad behavior.

Other alerts could include large age gaps between people communicating privately on Messenger or Instagram Direct Messages, frequency of messaging, and people that lots of users are blocking or deleting, she added.