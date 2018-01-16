Part of Open Beta 30 for the OnePlus 3 and Open Beta 21 for the 3T.

Right before 2017 was officially over, OnePlus announced that Face Unlock would be making its way to the OnePlus 5 with a future software update. The company also teased that the OnePlus 3/3T would see similar treatment in the near future, and now with the latest OxygenOS Open Beta for these two phones, that day has come.

Open Beta 30 for the OnePlus 3 and Open Beta 21 for the 3T have arrived, and the biggest addition with this update is Face Unlock. Just like on the OnePlus 5 and 5T, you'll now be able to use the 3 and 3T to unlock your phone by simply looking at it. Since Face Unlock doesn't require any special hardware sensors like Face ID on the iPhone X, it should work just as good on the 3 and 3T as it does on the 5T.

In addition to this, the built-in launcher is also getting some new tweaks. Folders will automatically be named when similar apps are added to them, the clock icon is dynamic and moves to show the actual time, and you can now view new categories when you use the search function in the app drawer.

Also new is Airtel VoLTE support in India, the OnePlus Switch app for moving information from one phone to another, and other general bug fixes and optimizations. You'll get the new software as an OTA update if you're already enrolled in the beta, but if not, you'll need to manually flash the file to your phone.

