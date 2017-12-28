Yes, Carl, this is something we want.

Alongside the rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo for the OnePlus 5, Carl Pei took to Twitter to announce that the popular Face Unlock feature on the 5T would be making its way to its older brother. This came as exciting news, but we weren't entirely sure how OnePlus would integrate the feature.

In a post that Pei shared on the OnePlus forums, we now know that Face Unlock will initially be pushed to the OnePlus 5 as part of the OxygenOS Open Beta. Pei says to think of this as "an early test run" where any bugs can be discovered and squashed, and following this, Face Unlock will make its way to all OnePlus 5s as part of a public OTA update.

As if that wasn't enough, Pei also said this at the end of the post:

You all inspired us to bring Face Unlock to the OnePlus 5. When you share your thoughts and feedback, you impact how we build and maintain our devices. In the spirit of building together, we'd also like to ask our OnePlus 3 and 3T users: Do you want Face Unlock too?

One thread on the forums already shows about 50 pages of people talking about Face Unlock on the 3/3T, so it's pretty clear that the interest is definitely there. We're still awfully impressed with how well Face Unlock works on the 5T, so if OnePlus wants to bring it to more of its existing hardware, the more the merrier.