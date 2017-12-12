The worlds are fake, but the savings are real.

The Oculus Rift and Touch Virtual Reality System is down to $349 on Amazon. This bundle normally goes for $400. The last time it had a direct price drop this low was over the Black Friday weekend. Other than that, the best deals we've seen usually involve buying it at full price and getting a gift card. I'd rather get the discount, myself.

Features include:

Riftʼs ultra low-latency tracking offers unparalleled immersion

The Oculus Touch controllers bring your hands into VR, letting you interact naturally with the virtual world

NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater Graphics Card Required and a RAM of 8 GB+ RAM

Windows 8.1 or Windows 7 SP1 64 bit or newer Operating System required

Windows PC and internet connection required - review recommended specs to confirm system compatibility

When you make the purchase, you'll also get 6 free titles to start gaming with right away: Robo Recall, Luckyʼs Tale, Quill, Medium, Dead and Buried, and Toybox.

See at Amazon