The worlds are fake, but the savings are real.
The Oculus Rift and Touch Virtual Reality System is down to $349 on Amazon. This bundle normally goes for $400. The last time it had a direct price drop this low was over the Black Friday weekend. Other than that, the best deals we've seen usually involve buying it at full price and getting a gift card. I'd rather get the discount, myself.
Features include:
- Riftʼs ultra low-latency tracking offers unparalleled immersion
- The Oculus Touch controllers bring your hands into VR, letting you interact naturally with the virtual world
- NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater Graphics Card Required and a RAM of 8 GB+ RAM
- Windows 8.1 or Windows 7 SP1 64 bit or newer Operating System required
- Windows PC and internet connection required - review recommended specs to confirm system compatibility
When you make the purchase, you'll also get 6 free titles to start gaming with right away: Robo Recall, Luckyʼs Tale, Quill, Medium, Dead and Buried, and Toybox.
Wow....this gets harder to resist. I thougth 400 was a steal. But at this point I really think I want to hold out for gen 2. My gtx 1080 can handle more pixels :)