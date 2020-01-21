With the internals and externals of the phones all but divulged, there's really only one thing of interest left to know about Samsung's upcoming flagships: their pricing. And thanks to Max Weinbach, who's been on a roll with leaking everything Galaxy S20 in the past few weeks, we now have a good idea about that, too.

So just heard S20 prices. Expect these to be lower than listed but at the moment we are expecting:



S20 5G: €900-1000

S20+ 5G: €1050-1100

S20 Ultra 5G: €1300



Galaxy Z Flip is supposed to be about €1400 but I expect that to change before launch. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 20, 2020

The Galaxy S10, in comparison, had an MRSP of EUR 899 at launch. Thus, the 5G variant of the S20 could be priced either the same as its predecessor or EUR 100 higher.

Weinbach believes, however, that the actual prices at launch will be lower than those listed, so it's likely Samsung will simply maintain its pricing for the Galaxy S20 across generations — the S20+ may see a slight increase of EUR 50.

The real standout among the bunch is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which may have an eye-watering asking price of EUR 1,300. The phone packs a lot more punch than its smaller siblings, especially in the camera department, but it would undoubtedly break the barrier for Samsung's pricing for premium phones thus far.

The other new entrant to Samsung's high-end lineup, the Galaxy Z Flip, may leave an even deeper hole in your wallet, with an except MRSP of EUR 1,400. This contradicts previous reports suggesting the phone will cost $1,300 at most.

That report did pertain to South Korea, so Samsung may just be keeping prices low for its home country. On the other hand, the Korean giant was reportedly still in the process of negotiation with carriers just last week, so there may be some truth to Weinbach's suggestion that the price will change before launch.

And, of course, if you decide to go for the 4G variants, you're in for a hefty discount of as much as EUR 100 compared to the 5G model, making the next-gen Galaxy S phones quite competitive against the current, 4G-capable S10 series.

It goes without saying that these prices are likely to vary among the different countries in the EU. And when it comes to North America, it should surprise no one that the U.S. market will see much lower prices. Weinbach estimates the base Galaxy S20 should cost around $850, while its more substantial siblings may come in at $950 and $1,200, respectively.