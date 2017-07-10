A complete breakdown of T-Mobile's ONE plan and everything else you can get when you sign up for service from Big Magenta.
In the United States, there are a lot of companies that can get you and your phone online, but most people use one of the four biggest: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Choosing between them can be difficult. Your first priority should be what service works best in the places you spend your time. It's not worth saving $10 a month if the service is bad. Once you have that sorted, you can look at what each company has to offer and the prices they charge for it.
Let's take a look at T-Mobile to see what they can give you and what it will cost.
T-Mobile ONE plan details
- Unlimited talk, text, and data with 200MB of roaming data
- Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico
- One hour of free Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi and unlimited texting on enabled flights
- Unlimited data and texting in over 140 locations at 2x speed
- 10GB 3G-speed mobile hotspot use
T-Mobile's definition of Unlimited Data means that after you use 28 GB in a single month, your service can be slowed down if you're in a congested area. You'll hear the word throttled used here but you need to know that it's only a temporary deprioritization of your data connection when you're in a busy area. It may not happen at all depending on how many other customers are using the same towers.
You can use any phone that's compatible with T-Mobile's network. If you bring your own phone you'll pay a $20 one-time fee for a SIM starter kit. You can also finance a phone through T-Mobile and the monthly cost will vary depending on which phone you choose. T-Mobile ONE plans also include tax and all the other assorted fees in the price. Your monthly bill will be exactly what the plan costs.
Additional lines can be added to a T-Mobile ONE plan. Every line has the same benefits outlined above and the $20 SIM starter kit fee applies to each, though they go on sale regularly and it's not unheard of to get the starter kit fees waived if you talk to a representative. Here is a pricing breakdown.
- One line of service on a T-Mobile ONE plan is $70
- Two lines of service for $100
- Three lines of service for $140
- Four lines is $160
Each additional line adds $20 to the total.
T-Mobile ONE Plan add-ons
You can add a tablet to your T-Mobile ONE plan for the standard $20 monthly fee. You can add a wearable to your T-Mobile ONE plan for $5 a month. Wearable devices are limited to 512kbps data speeds.
T-Mobile also offers two Plus add-ons for people who want a few extras:
The $10 monthly T-Mobile ONE Plus add-on includes everything from the standard ONE plan plus the following:
- Unlimited HD video streaming
- 10GB of high-speed data tethering per month
- Unlimited in-flight data on all Gogo-enabled flights
- T-Mobile Visual Voicemail
- T-Mobile Name ID
The $25 T-Mobile ONE Plus International add-on includes everything from the ONE Plus plan and adds the following:
- Unlimited international calling to landlines in over 70 countries and mobile numbers in more than 30 countries
- Unlimited high-speed mobile hotspot
You do not have to pay for the $5 Plus add-on if you're buying the $25 Plus add-on. These prices are per line.
Secondary perks
T-Mobile also offers other special promotions on top of what you're paying for. These vary from free applications that support their services to free devices (through bill credits) after a certain amount of monthly payments. Some of these perks can change regularly.
T-Mobile also has long-standing extras, including apps for Visual Voicemail, T-Mobile content transfer, T-Mobile's DIGITS, and an excellent account management application. You can find all of T-Mobile's apps on Google Play.
Last but not least is T-Mobile Tuesdays. Each week you can get things like food or movie tickets for free and have a chance to win "top-shelf prizes and epic experiences from the coolest brands around" without buying anything. T-Mobile Tuesdays is a very popular promotion and it is available for any T-Mobile customer.
Updated July 2017 with the latest pricing and details for T-mobile's plans.
Reader comments
Your 28gb depriortization limit is incorrect and appears to have been missed in your July 2017 update to this article.. It has been 32gb since May, and 30gb since March.
http://www.tmonews.com/2017/05/t-mobile-increases-deprioritization-thres...
"temporary deprioritization of your data connection when you're in a busy area" so we're just supposed to take their word that they're going by the book and ONLY slowing down our speeds when this happens. Yes of course take my money and I'll bank on your honesty.
It will done by a computer, no human interaction. But they don't enforce this
Why is 3 lines $140 and not $130? Doesn't make sense.
I'll stick with my simple choice plan. I get 3 phone lines, 2 tablet lines and 3 watch lines for $115 a month after government discounts. I think I'll stick with my plan.
Anyone else on the T-Mobile One Plus Promo? For no extra charge we get most of the T-Mobile Plus features!
Thank you Jerry Hildebrand for this post, and the discussion that followed. Smile like a Geico gecko, because you have saved me $10 on my monthly T-Mobile bill!
Old article- update- I did switch from att (since 1996) to the TMO One plan a few months ago. I brought three lines over and pay $136 a month (150 minus 15 for autopay) for unlimited. Only my line has the 5 One plus add on (it was 5 a month when I joined and the 5 add on does have taxes). Overall I have been impressed with the network in DFW, good coverage and good speeds. I use a iPhone 7+ and Pixel XL and it is nice to have wifi calling on my pixel, although there is a bug with the pixel on TMO in that if you are on wifi calling, when people call you, they cannot leave a message, it just rings, so I leave that off. I previously had my kids on cricket with a 8GB plan for 45 each and it is nice that they have unlimited to face time etc even if not on wifi. I had to start a new rule that my kids cannot face time in the car with their friends after experiencing that non stop for a few days lol!
Overall I am happy with my move to T mobile. Although saving 60 a month is not the biggest deal, it was time for a change after att raised my old unlimited plan twice in the last year. Att has a great network in DFW but so do the other carriers, but they are not willing to complete on price, so I suspect they are bleeding customers. I would never have a dish so those incentives are useless to me. I am glad to see T mobile shake things up in the mobile world!
Add in the cost of tethering and HD streaming and Tmobile would cost my family more than verizon. I like the results of this competition between carriers.
Jerry just a little correction, T-Mobile recently change the amount of unlimited data before slowing down to 32GB not 28GB you could see it here right under the button start here
http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.7eer.net%2Fc%...
So if I'm reading this correctly, there is no way to stream 1440p (2k) content on any T-Mobile one plans. If I get the T-Mobile one plan with the $10 add on, I would only be able to play 1080p content on my 1440p device. Someone please help me out here.
You can stream at higher resolution
The interesting thing when comparing this to my current SC plan is that my SC plan actually says Unlimited Nationwide 4G Data, but not LTE. Above that my plan shows 2GB LTE per line in addition to the unlimited 4G. So they're technically giving me unlimited 4G right now but not unlimited 4G LTE. Hmmm. Also I have up to 5GB of Smartphone Mobile Hotspot service. Might be a better deal to switch to the One plan for the 10GB hotspot. My second line currently has only a 1GB data plan as well.
My current bill is also $100/month, but I pay almost $20 in taxes and fees, so if I switch it will save me that $20/month. Tough decision. I'll need to read the fine print on the T-Mobile site to compare all the details.
you get a $10 credit per line if you use less than 2 GB of data. My bill will be $80 for two lines this month, $90 theoretically going forward
The biggest issue I'm noticing with the new plan compared to my current SC unlimited, is that I currently have Music Freedom and Binge On, even though my plan is unlimited. However, with the new One Plan, they got rid of Binge On and Music Freedom (and justified it by saying that since the plan is unlimited, customers won't need it, even though I currently have it with an unlimited SC plan). The problem with this is that all your streaming will count towards your data, which means if (and when) you hit the 28GB threshold, they will throttle (or optimize the network in their parlance) you. I stream lots of music each month that currently doesn't count against my SC Unlimited plan (which can also be throttled if I were to hit the 28GB limit). So while I'll save money on the new plan, I can't just freely stream without worrying about bumping into their limit each month. I usually stream HQ Apple Music all the time when driving, including when I travel for several hours while driving out of town.
I see your concerns and while I am not 100% familiar with the Binge On ( I kept it turned off on my grandfathered SCC 2for1oo) and Music 'Freedom' - they never applied to me personally, I haven't listened to the radio in years, I don't stream or anything so for me 'meh' I have specific taste in music and have a large collection so my 'radio' is a large playlist on 'shuffle' - I opted to switch because at this point, in the time I had the SC promo I felt like I was holding onto something, then I said to myself - it is JUST a cellphone ....why give them ANY more $ than I have too.....PUSH come to SHOVE...get a quick MVNO, go to a competitor, heck get a house phone and a cheap flip-fone and a tablet and hotspot device etc.
I mean the worst thing a consumer can do is forget their power, T-Mobile won't rock the boat too much if changes come, I use Wi-Fi a lot so for this month my bill will be $80 since I used 1gb on my personal and under 200mb on my business (BlackBerry 10 is awesome with data management)...
What isn't clear though for me is the verbiage they use with the Kickback program, as you know the ONE promo has 10gb of LTE hotspot per LINE - now say I use 100mb on my DEVICE but 2gb of HOTSPOT does that mean I used 2.1gb of DATA per line or 100mb of data per LINE and 2gb of HOTSPOT - I would love to save $10-20 per month if my usage history is any indication. So the switch made sense for me
You can enable the kickback on any of your lines. The hotspot does count against the kickback total, so if you used 2GB of hotspot plus 100mb on one line, that particular lines total usage would be 2.1GB and you would get no kickback for it. Per T-Mobile- " If your total monthly data usage on any line (on device & tethering) is 2GB or less and you pay on time, we will credit you up to $10 per line on your next bill (you must remain active & in good standing when the credit is applied)." So you'll see by their verbiage, that tethering counts against the kickback total.
...(F)...me ! lol This throws off everything - almost - I will just restrict data on one line so my bill is $90 even a month , $80 when I am not traveling
I have two lines. One always uses less than 1GB of data each month, and is signed up for kickback. The other always uses more than 2 GB per month, as I use my mobile hotspot for my internet connection at home. I have not received. The Kickback verbiage reads as follows: "Get back $10 per line when you use 2GB or less of data on your T-Mobile ONE plan." Apparently, if your total usage between all lines exceeds 2GB, you will not get a kickback.
Mines works and I even get a free line - $80 for 3 lines
The kick back is per line, not per account
This is crap. Your pricing will be great for a few months then when those credits and promos run out your bill will sky rocket. I switched to AT&T's Unl plan with 4 lines and have Direct Tv and pay the same as I did when I had one phone and one tablet with T-Mobile
Where does it say that the Auto Pay $5 per line discount and the Kickback $10 per line discount is temporary?
The only thing that is for a limited time is the offer. As long as you sign up during the offer period, your bill will never change unless you decide to change to different plan when it is offered. It's not an introductory price offer, it's a limited time offer to sign up for the One Plan with HD video and 10GB Hotspot. Essentially they are just giving you the T-Mobile One PLUS add-on for free (it's usually an extra $5.00/month for the 10GB hotspot and HD video and 2X international data and Unlimited Gogo Wi-Fi on flights). They are only giving you regular (128Kbps), not 2X international data speed and one hour of Gogo in flight Wi-Fi with the special promotion though, but the 10GB hotspot and HD video is included in the current deal.
Nonsense. You must be buying Candy Crush coins or calling North Korea if your bill sky-rocketed.
I do not get the $5 markup for " T-Mobile Visual Voicemail" - I switched and my voicemail app still works just fine - it is 2017 "visual" voicemail should not be a mark-up ...it is such a basic 'feature'
Mistake by author. It's should say voicemail-to-text not visual voicemail. Visual voicemail is free on T-Mobile.
So is the $5 add on of visual voice mail for your entire account or is that per-line? Right now I have it at no cost Or is this the voice to text feature? Now I can see all my voice mails like an inbox and pick and choose which to listen to or delete...
I read this as the voice to text feature. I have an ancient grandfathered plan and I'm not paying anything extra for Visual Voicemail right now, i just use the Android app. The up-charge that T-Mobile offers me is for voice-to-text.
Also worth noting: if you have a Pixel, T-Mobile will give you a $325 bill credit spaced over 24 monthly bills. You don't need to be a new subscriber, and if you're still on Simple Choice, you don't have to convert to the One plan to get the deal.
Great point for many. I wish I could take advantage of that, but my plans about 10 years old and wouldn't be eligible (though I'd love to see $30 statements!)
Current TMo One plan comes with 10GB 4G speed.
I am on a grandfathered SC plan with unlimited data with 7GB of tethering. My question is, if I change to T-Mobile One, does the tethering speed get throttled down to 512MB or something? On my current plan it is not throttled at all.
Is anything else 'downgraded' by changing to Tmo-one?
Nope they updated the plan, T-Mobile ONE now includes HD and 10GB of LTE hottspot data. Make sure to read my guide above for enabling it.
Is it confirmed that "HD" means 1080p? Don't want to switch from my Simple Choice plan only to find that it means 720.
Also, it says 200 MB of data roaming, I'm assuming that means domestic. Does this seem low, or is this normal?
Thanks!
I'm using it rn. Its not just 1080P, it's what you're used to it streams in its native resolution and I often watch videos in 1440P using it with no issues. You just need to enable it from the app
Thanks for the quick reply!
now, when you say enable from the app, does that mean that toggle they introduced with the daily HD passes when they first launched the One plan?
It's a fairly straight-forward process. Thankfully the day passes are no more.
You just have to enable it once through the T-Mobile app and that will also grant you access to the 10GB of tethering.
This option will appear in the app: http://prnt.sc/eblcjn
After tapping it, it'll bring you to a page where you enable an option called "one plus promo" which is free and you'll quickly tap agree.
Once you've got yourself on the upgraded T-Mobile ONE plan, you'll just have to enable HD (they try to keep the network faster by having it opt-in).
Just go into profile settings, then media settings
http://prntscr.com/ebleh5
When you open it, you'll be presented a toggle switch, switch it to ON and you're all set.
http://prntscr.com/eblfkn
It's a pain, but more than worth it. Plus having taxes and fees included on the plan plus the EIP make it a worthy upgrade. Whatever you decide to do, both Simple Choice Unl. and T-Mobile ONE are great, so it's your call :)
Thanks for the detailed guide!
Ah, assuming this app is available on unlocked phones (HTC 10 for me) and iPhones (for the rest of the family)?
Oh of course! Was more than happy to do so. :) And, definitely, the app is indeed available from both the app and play stores.
Had Tmo had good coverage and inside of buildings here in VT...We would switch over with no questions asked. Best plan and pricing going!
You have to pay an extra $5 for international roaming or is that just at the higher speeds?
Been a T-MOBILE customer since the Voicestreem days was paying $80.00 for my unlimited plan called T-MOBILE yesterday and switched to the T-MOBILE 1 plan for $70.00 per month and just had to pay .99 cent's for a sim card with free shipping sim card is going in my Huawei Google Nexus 6P way to go T-MOBILE
The 2 lines for $100 is a limited time offer. Also the tablet deal is not a bill credit it is a prepaid debit Mastercard.
I have the tablet deal, and it is monthly credits. We have been with TM for 10+ years and love it
I work at Costco our paperwork states it's a prepaid master card. Mabye the bill credits is at a corporate store.
Yep, we have two tablets because of that deal. It is indeed bill credits. Probably just the wholesalers that issue out CCs
T-Mobile has made huge strides in recent years in terms of network speed, capacity, coverage, and, of course, in forcing the entire industry to change up the way they present service.
Obviously some people will do better with Verizon if they need extended rural coverage, and in any given area any of the 4 carriers may prove to be the best at delivering coverage, but on the whole they are the best thing in wireless right now.
The only thing that really grinds my gears is that they have the audacity to call the speeds to which they throttle users "3G" when it is EDGE - a 2G service (they called HSPA 4G, but to their credit it delivered speeds comparable to other carriers' 4G at the time).
In my experience when throttled in the past, that yielded actual speeds ranging from 20-100Kbps, too slow to functionally do anything -even web browsing.
If I went now on a T-Mobile program that doesn't throttle, if seriously consider Verizon for a few dollars more if only because they fall back to EVDO 3G which is good for 2-4Mbps, perfectly functional for briefing and non-HD streaming video.
They throttle users to EDGE speeds on simple choice plans. However, the hotspot will be throttled to 512kbps which is around what CDMA and HSPA+12 would perform at the time.
I used to get easily upwards of 8-10Mbps on HSPA+... It was very competitive with LTE from other carriers at the time. I'm on an ancient T-Mobile plan that is actually unlimited without throttling, and at $45/month after discounts and taxes they'll have to pry it from my cold, dead hands. Just wish it offered more hotspot (limited to 5GB, but I have an old Verizon grandfathered hotspot plan to cover that need.
In either case, if throttling is a concern for some, it's worth noting that the Verizon plan would be just a little sluggish, while the T-Mobile experience would bring back memories of dialup days. Otherwise, if coverage isn't an issue on T-Mobile, it's definitely the way to go.
'what service works great in the area you spend most'..... That was the condition when T Mobile went out of consideration here.
"T-Mobile's definition of Unlimited Data means that after you use 28 GB in a single month, your service can be slowed down if you're in a congested area. You'll hear the word throttled used here but you need to know that it's only a temporary deprioritization of your data connection when you're in a busy area. It may not happen at all depending on how many other customers are using the same towers."
This never goes away!!! Once you hit the limit, every single month when you hit what they call "the top tier of data consumers" (which they will outright refuse to define for you) wherever you are you'll get kicked down to a 2g connection. It is as far from "deprioritization" as it can possibly be, and as much "permanently throttled" as it gets.
**** TMOBILE!! UNLIMITED MEANS UNLIMITED and 28gb is 28gb...no matter how you slice it, no one except cricket understands the proper definition of unlimited anymore.
False I used 41 gb back in December and only saw a slow down in speed on the major city area once I was away from that tower speeds went back to normal.
Cricket wireless is throttles on the first kilobyte. On Cricket you receive a maximum of 8 Mbps for compatible 4G LTE devices and 4 Mbps for compatible 4G devices.
Define "HD". I have the Binge On thing with unlimited 480p steaming for $60ish. Would this even be worth it?
1080 quality over the 480 quality. Depends what you need it for? If you need 4G LTE mobile hotspot and like watching your videos in actual HD, then sure it is worth the upgrade innmy opinion.
I heard the legacy T-Mobile corporate discounts do not apply to the new T-Mobile One plan with 10GB hotspot. Add a tablet in addition to 4 lines costs $20 a device. Sticking to Simple Choice Unlimited 4 Lines with 14GB hotspot + 1 tablet + 1 wearable = $172.70 including taxes and fees with my corporate discount. It will cost me $185 with less hotspot limit to switch to a new T-Mobile One plan. I tether my laptop for business, so it's a bust. Much better than the original One offering with add-ons charges, though.
Lines 9-12 are $30 each if you want more than 8 lines.
Meh. I'd rather spend more and get better geographic coverage with Verizon's unlimited data plan than pay less and have limited geographic coverage with T-Mo.
I've never had an issue with T-Mobile's coverage. Matter of fact I have friends who have Verizon and I had service where they didn't and T-Mobile will be matching Verizon's 4G LTE coverage by the end of the year.
My grandma's brother's uncle's neighbor's cousin's son also has T-Mobile and he has no issues.
i, however, work in rural areas and Verizon actually gets coverage in many of the rural areas I work in and my coworker who uses T-Mo gets no service. I know what works best for me.
Your comment was very generic
I had at&t for years. Even with 28% corporate discount my bill was still $130 for unlimited talk and text and 6gigs. I was tired. I switched to t-mobile recently. Great service and the price difference is amazing. I barely use to get service in Boston with AT&T but t-mobile service is awesome
I switched to T-Mobile from AT&T on December 2015. I had been with AT&T since 2001. The service has been great so far and my bill is still lower with T-Mobile even though I had the 22% discount with AT&T.
If are looking to start a new account with two lines and can obtain a code T-Mobile has a 2 for $80 unlimited plan for life which is a great deal.
Where is this and what is the code?
You have to get it from a T-Mobile employee. The deal ends March 31st I believe.
You can go to Reddit and they usually have them but you'll pay for it
Dude that's one hell of a comment
I'm about to switch over 2 lines... I've never heard of this plan. Dudes it include all the same features as the One plan?
From T-Mobile Site...
"Note: All prices are with AutoPay enabled on the account and are $5/month more per line without AutoPay."
This detail seems to get glossed over a lot. Maybe it matters to you and maybe not. It just doesn't seem to get much coverage.
Agreed. I won't give anyone access to my checking account so it's plus $5 per month for me
They allow for all major credit cards, so you don't have to give anyone access to your checking account.
I agree with your checking account, I use one of my credit cards that gives 2% on my utility bills so I use it to pay T-Mobile and pay my credit instead so its no big deal for me, especially now with no 'hidden' charges, besides I check my accounts very frequently all of them so with them allowing us to go in anytime and manually CANCEL autopay, I was fine signing up - if the bill looks funky I'd delete it before, they tell you the day they draft it so you should never be caught off guard, its silly if ya ask me, but if it saves $ ok..
Yea all companies want auto pay now. They will all add on $5 to $10 without it.
I'm a bit confused on the tablet portion of your breakdown.... I went and tried seeing what it would cost me online, it's said 75 dollars for the tablet, which makes zero sense at all? Any clarification maybe?
Click through and it should go to $20 if you already have a line
It's $75 if u don't have a phone line. If u do it's $50 off. That's $25 when u do auto bill pay that takes off another $5, that's $20.
Table with unlimited data is $75. If you also have a T-Mobile One voice line, they give you $50 discount. If you have autopay, that drops another $5, which leaves you with $20/month for unlimited tablet data.
There's also the option of adding "data kickback" to each of your tablet/voice lines. Per line, if you use less than 2GB of data in a month (that's total data for that line), you get $10 discount for that month. Since I use my tablet for vacation, I'd go months with little data usage, which helps a bit more.
"total data for that line" - does this include your 10gb hotspot limit, or is it up to 2gb of data on the DEVICE lol
I'm switching from from Sprint to T-Mobile! It might not matter if they merge
At least you can have better service now. None of that stuff is set in stone. It will take a while for stuff to be combined too.
I am still on a Simple Choice Plan with 10GB. I get 4 lines for $120 and to add a line is only $20 more. Plus we got unlimited data promo until 02/28/2019. I did a quick comparison between my current plan and the new ONE and it is way to expensive compared to the Simple Choice Plan.
Keep in mind you pay taxes and fees above the $120 for Simple Choice while you wouldn't on ONE. You'd probably still pay more on ONE, so smart to stay on Simple Choice for now. They might run a 4-line deal in the future.
I looked into this, at 4 lines it's not a deal , except that simple choice is no longer available. I have 2 lines and I just switched from simple choice to the new One plan, saved $14.00 a month because of the promo. The tethering is nice, but not such a big deal to me
It might be cheaper if you include the $10 off per line if your lines use less than 2 GB of data per month. Also, its $160 for 4 if you use auto pay. Without auto pay it's $5 more per line.
Also, if you call in and sign up you can get the SIM starter kit for .99 with free shipping instead of the $20 online. I just did it. I am currently on Verizon as well and am going to make the switch. Worse thing that happens is that I get $150 prepaid GC for trying and I switch back to VZW if it isn't what I want. It's worth a shot to save some money and get unlimited.
i wonder how long "limited time" is? I want to switch to Tmo, but I'd like to wait until the release of the G6 or S8
You may want to pick it up now while you still can. I just have a feeling it won't last too long
I have the same dilemma. I have the s7 edge with Verizon, I want to switch to T-Mobile, but not until the s8 comes out.
I wouldn't worry about, you know they are going to have deal when it launches.
That's exactly what I'm waiting for. Upgrading from a Sprint Note5.
Unlimited is most likely forever or as long as you don't change your plan. My old select choice is grandfathered in. I even still have my work discount of 12% also.
What does limited time offer mean in this context? Does it mean the plan will go away? Or does it also mean the features will go away for current subscribers?
T-Mobile doesn't say. I have the same question and have asked for the full details
Edit as posted below:
This is correct according to what I was told a bit ago. It is a limited time offer, with no ending date on the calendar yet.
If you get it, you keep it forever or until you change your plan.
Edit to clarify: This limited time offer is for the 2x international speed (normal speeds are 128kbps), 10GB free hotspot and free streaming in HD.
Those are free add-ons to the offer as you can see from the picture in the article.
Hmm, I am pretty sure the HD video and 10GB hotspot are permanent changes to the ONE plan. The limited time offer is 2 lines for $100 (normally it would be $120). Limited time offer with T-Mo means the sign-up window is limited, but once you are on that plan, you keep it until you change it.
It is permanent changes.
That's what I thought
It's means that only the plan will go away and won't be available to get but it won't change anytime for subscribers
I have the same question.
For now I'll stick with my simple choice unlimited plan
It's temporary in the sense that as long as you keep the plan you won't lose it, but plans change. It will always be that way. I still have the select choice unlimited plan, it changed but I still have it.
This is correct according to what I was told a bit ago. It is a limited time offer, with no ending date on the calendar yet.
If you get it, you keep it forever or until you change your plan.
Edit to clarify: This limited time offer is for the 2x international speed (normal speeds are 128kbps), 10GB free hotspot and free streaming in HD.
Those are free add-ons to the offer as you can see from the picture in the article.
Credit check?
Yes, I believe they do a credit check for the One Plan.
You can get T-Mobile 1 without a credit check.. There is a deposit of $75 to do so!
A plan called the "One Plan" should not be so complicated, nor should it have limited time offers. It certainly should not need an article such as this, just to break it down.
I have been with att in DFW since 1996. They have increased my unlimited twice in the last year to 40. With taxes etc I pay 85 with a 25% corp discount.
I have never thought of switching until now. 70 bucks with taxes etc.
How is T mobile service in DFW? I would bring my own unlocked devices.
I live in the DFW area near Plano. I just recently switched to Verizon from T-Mobile.
T-Mobile has amazing service here. It still has a bit of building penetration issues, but if you're here, you're not going to be hitting any dead zones. However it's not perfect.
Before last week's Verizon cave, On T-Mobile, I had switched from Verizon to T-Mobile because of the unlimited data. I was pretty satisfied. I had issues with voicemail and getting SMS and MMS. Using 2FA, it was annoying to sometimes get those text 10-15 minutes later. When switching back to Verizon, all issues were fixed. I've also had some data issues with T-Mobile where the data would be slow even if I had full bars. Verizon just downloaded stuff faster despite having lower Mbps from SpeedTest.net compared to T-Mobile. Not sure what's happening there.
I have an iPhone 7 Plus from Verizon, completely paid off. This means I have all the bands for Verizon and T-Mobile. So there's no switching between phones when switching services.
All in all, you won't be losing anything huge when you're in the DFW area and have T-Mobile.
Thanks for the update on T mobile sevice. As you can tell by my username, I am also in Plano. Good to hear the service is strong. I also have a verizon work phone to have a different service if needed.
Haha, I didn't notice your username.
Well, you can do some comparisons if you switch to T-Mobile. My suggestion is the extra $10-$15 is worth it for Verizon's service. But it won't be hard to switch services and pay just a little bit of money if you don't like it.
Good luck.
Unlocked devices are not guaranteed to get top tier service.
Similar situation. I've had AT&T since they merged me from Cellular One. I had 2 phones grandfathered on unlimited which was just increased to $160 a month (also after the 25% corporate discount you mention).
I switched to T-Mobile at the beginning of this month and the coverage has been almost indistinguishable from AT&T. I have used it so far in Denton, Little Elm, and Richardson. There is one hallway in the UNT Student Union where I drop to 3G. Otherwise, I have maintained great coverage in each of these Metroplex locations and while driving between them.
Bonus is that I signed up at $120 a month for the two lines and now that will drop to $100 and get me the 10GB hotspot. It's time to give AT&T the boot. They decided long ago that they don't care about competing on price or improving their services.
Thank you!
I was also with ATT from back in 1996 to just a few months ago. Switching to TMO has been painless and a great move!
DFW is represented well on here! I've had T-Mobile prepaid for 3 years at $30 a month, which got me 5GB of LTE before throttling, unlimited text, and 100 minutes of talk time. In the middle of that three years I switched ATT's network for a year on StraightTalk talk because of better coverage and speed in rural areas, and for coverage between cities on roadtrips. I ended up switching back to T-Mobile as the coverage has improved immensely, and I currently carry a Verizon phone with me for work to compare. For a personal phone, T-Mobile suits me just fine. I've never had coverage issues on DFW, and on trips to rural areas I actually get an LTE signal now (although it's not always as fast as Verizon in the tiny towns). It didn't take much convincing to get my whole family to follow me to the T-Mobile One plan, because we'll be paying less than $30 a month each for 7 lines.... cheaper than prepaid, and unlimited everything, and now we all have coverage in the areas we live.
I'd like to add that T-Mo service is also excellent in every major Texas city I've been to in the last year and a half or so, which includes DFW, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. It was decent but not great in McAllen.
T-Mobile coverage in DFW is great. I worked around Plano and always had a strong/fast connection.