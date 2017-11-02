Turn your phone into a controller with Sony Playlink.

Sony Playlink games deliver a new kind of experience on PlayStation 4 by linking up your mobile phone with your console. While these new games can easily be played solo, they're really meant to be played with friends, as each one turns your phone into a controller. It's only just made it's debut, but we've got all the details on Playlink for you here!

What is Sony Playlink?

We first heard about Playlink at E3 2017, where we got a sneak peek at this new kind of gaming. Playlink games are built to be social experiences, best enjoyed with a few friends. They aim to be easy to pick up, even for those folks who don't usually ever touch a game controller.

You use your phone or tablet as a controller, which means it's a wireless gaming experience with all of the action played out on your television, making it easier to ensure that everyone can play at once.

What kind of games are available?

For the moment there are only a handful of games out, but all of them are somewhat competitive in nature. Playlink games are built to be social experiences for you and your friends to enjoy together.

In some cases, you'll be directly competing during gameplay in trivia with Knowledge is Power or with crazy minigames in Frantics. While you are pitted against each other in a variety of ways depending on the game you're playing, it's generally in a fun and lighthearted way versus an out and out competition.

What do I need to play Playlink games?

In order for everyone to enjoy Playlink games, you'll first need to download one of the Playlink games from the PlayStation Store. Each person who plans on gaming will also need a smartphone or tablet.

Most importantly, you'll need Wi-Fi that both your PlayStation 4 console and all of the mobile devices can connect to. There isn't a main Playlink app that you need to use. Instead, each game has it's own app that can be found in the Google Play Store.

How does it work?

Each game is a bit different in terms of mechanics and controls, but the basic premise remains the same. Once your mobile device is connected to the same network as your console, you just need to open up the companion app on your phone and sign in.

After you've done this, your phone will sync up with your console and act as a controller with all of the action playing out on your television.

Do I need a group to enjoy Playlink games?

While Playlink games are really made to be played with friends, it isn't mandatory. Different games offer different functionality in single player mode, but you can definitely play by yourself if that's more up your alley.

Questions?

Do you still have questions about Sony Playlink? Do you plan on checking it out with friends? Are the Playlink games up your alley? Let us know about it in the comments below!