January 2018 - Supermassive Games released Inpatient

Inpatient is a new shot at the PlayStation VR bringing an eerie narrative to the inner workings of The Blackwood Pines Sanitorium. Every choice you make changes the outcome of the game, affecting yourself and those around you. As you play through you will uncover more and more memories of your character, including conspiracies of what is happening. Supermassive promises a deep immersion with gender control and voice commands. Can you figure out who you are before time runs out?

November 2017 - Bethesda Releases The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Skyrim for PlayStation VR has landed, delivering the acclaimed open-world RPG to your VR headset. The entirety of the original game is available for play, from the main quest line to DLC and every side-quest you can find. As the first open-world RPG of this size to come to VR, this is a big deal, and while it was originally released in 2011, this release has a number of VR specific additions to gameplay.

What is PlayStation VR?

Basically, it's a way to supercharge the gaming experience on your PlayStation 4 by using a headset that makes you feel like you are in the game. Just sit in front of your TV like usual, put on Sony's futuristic-looking headset, and enjoy being able to look in every direction and see the whole game universe around you. It really is a new kind of gameplay. You can be racing and look up to see out of your rear view mirror, peer around corners in first-person shooters, and when using the PlayStation Move controllers you can actually reach out and grab weapons and accessories with your hands. PlayStation VR is all about putting you deeper into the games you love, and so far it works really well.

Here you'll find everything to get yourself acquainted with your new PlayStation VR, or help you take a leap into the future by giving you all the information you'll need to take your first steps into owning one. With breaking updates regarding the PlayStation VR, we'll ensure you always remain up-to-date on the latest knowledge.

This the PlayStation VR work with my existing PlayStation 4?

Absolutely. Sony has made it clear that this is an accessory for the PlayStation 4, and will work with the existing PlayStation Move and PlayStation Camera accessories to create the virtual environment. This includes the original PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Slim, and the more powerful PlayStation 4 Pro. They all work with PlayStation VR out of the box, all you need is the camera and controllers.

If you already have the PS4, PS Camera, and PS Move controllers, you'll only need the headset to get the complete experience. If you only have the PlayStation 4, but none of the accessories, there's a PlayStation VR Launch Bundle available that includes everything you'll need to get started. Outside of the Launch Bundle, there are even more accessories available to increase your overall gaming experience that we encourage you to check out!

Should I upgrade to the PlayStation 4 Pro?

With an increasing focus on 4K and HDR television, Sony needed to release a console that would take advantage of those features. PlayStation 4 Pro features slightly more capable internal hardware to address these needs, and some of those enhanced graphics will make their way to PlayStation VR. Not every PSVR game will look or feel better when played on a PlayStation 4 Pro, but some will and that number will increase over time.

After comparing the differences between the PlayStation 4, the New PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation 4 Pro, we definitely recommend the PlayStation 4 Pro for the optimal PSVR experience. Even so, Sony has made it clear that all of the PlayStation 4 consoles will be compatible with their PlayStaion VR games. This way, no matter which PlayStation 4 console you decide, you'll still be able to enjoy the VR experience.

Do I use my normal DualShock 4 controller?

Yes. Every PlayStation VR game allows you to use the standard PlayStation 4 controller, and in fact many games use it as the default way to play the game. You may occasionally be asked to stand, move, or even wave your controller around, but in most cases you can play like you would a normal PlayStation game.

You will encounter PlayStation VR games that are more fun to play with the Move controllers, but in almost every game you'll be fine to use what is most comfortable for you. The PlayStaion Move controllers are great to have around, but not a requirement. Should you decide to buy the Move controllers with your PlayStation VR, or already own them Sony has released a Charge & Display Station to stylishly store your gear.

In some PSVR games there is even an option to use HOTAS controllers. Don't know what those are, or don't know where to get one? Don't worry, we've got your back with figuring that out too.

How much room do I need to use PSVR?

PlayStation VR includes experiences that allow you to stand up, move around, and wave your arms about. As a general rule, you want to make sure you have enough room to take a single step in every direction with your arms outstretched. If there are experiences that come out later with more detailed space requirements, they will be clearly labeled before you buy the game.

So, as long as you can move around comfortably without hitting a wall or your television, you will be fine for most games. If space is a concern of yours, there are certainly ways to make the most out of your playspace.

What games are available for PSVR?

We know a lot of game set to release in 2018, and we've even picked out our favorites. Many of the titles are ports from existing VR platforms, like Drunken Bar Fight, DragonBlast VR and Dream Angling. Other games are from Sony's list of usual exclusives, like Golem. We also know Moss, that was set to release late last year, is finally releasing in February of this year.

There's a healthy mix of indie games in the list as well. This is great news for Sony fans and keeps in line with the mix of content Sony has been working hard to deliver on the PlayStation 4 already. We've taken a look at the different games available and hand picked some of what we believe to be the best PlayStation VR games. Furthermore, what's a gaming console without the option to play with your friends? If you're looking for some VR fun with your family and friends, we've hand-picked a selection of multi-player games as well!

Can I watch videos on the PSVR?

Of course! There is a collection of amazing apps to experience through PlayStation VR. Not to mention it's compatibility with the YouTube app. Their 360-degree videos are that much more immersive when viewing from a VR headset as opposed to moving your phone around to follow the images.

Be sure to also check out the app called NextVR. Here you can watch a number of different live events like football, basketball, dance and much more! With this180° up close and personal view it gives watching TV from your couch a whole new level of awesome.

Is this actually better than using my television?

Using the head-mounted display is going to offer much greater immersion than you could ever get on your television. You can look left or right in the seat of a race car and feel like you're actually driving, enjoy being able to step to the left as an enemy lunges with a sword, and behead them with a swing from your actual arms. It's a futuristic experience, made all the more impressive by the special 1080p display Sony is using in the headset.

This means you get to break that wall between you and the game by becoming apart of it. Not to mention the PlayStation VR eliminates the screen-door effect you might normally notice in other VR headsets. Wha'ts cooler? You don't even need your TV to even play the PlayStation VR.

Will this be comfortable?

For some people, PlayStation VR may be the only headset that feels comfortable. Where Sony's competitors focused on strapping the headset directly to the face, Sony's design takes the pressure away from the eyes and instead rests the display just in front of your face with a clever head mount no one else is using. This makes it quite comfortable, even while wearing glasses.

Now there's still some potential for eye strain, and if the PlayStation VR ever drops below 90FPS in a game there's a very real chance the wearer could experience nausea, but so far this hasn't been an issue for anyone we've played games with. If you do experience nausea while playing there are quite a few ways to help.

This sounds incredible! Where can I get a PlayStation VR?

Just about every electronics store currently carries both the standalone PlayStation VR Headsets and the PlayStation VR Bundles.

