Helping a little, armored mouse solve puzzles? squee!

A new game by Polyarc games studio, Moss is the fictional world told of in a book that you, the player, are reading. Through the book, you create a connection with Quill, the eponymous hero of the tale, a small mouse with armor and sword who, with your help, solves puzzles and fights other woodland creatures to achieve some unknown end.

The premise of the game is shrouded in mystery. All we really know is that you play some sort of spirit that has a connection with Quill, a denizen of the world of Moss, who is out to make her mark in the world. Using your connection to Quill and some helpful sign language on her part, you must quest to save the world! Or destroy the world! or.. actually we really don't know what the quest is for, but we excited to find out!

Polyarc has released some super cute cards explaining the backstory of some of the people you are likely to meet in your journey through the game. I've not seen any of these characters in the demo so it's exciting to know there are other cute, small creatures in this game for me to squee over.

Pre-Order Moss at Amazon

What is the Gameplay like?

In gameplay terms, Moss is a puzzle-solving game with some quirky fighting thrown in. The viewpoint is somewhat unique as you are playing a First Person game while controlling another character in 3rd person. This really gives the effect of you and Quill working together to achieve the goals instead of you actually being Quill.

Yes, you move her around and press buttons to make her fight but you are also you, moving things with the Sixaxis controller to help her solve puzzles. It makes the game feel very collaborative.

Will it only be in VR?

I spoke to the team at Polyarc on Twitter today and asked them that exact question. Their response was was short and sweet though not reassuring.

Me: Have you thought about making a non-VR version? Similar to what Star Trek: Bridge Crew has done?

Polyarc: We have, but it will not work. There's no way you could have the emotional experience playing Moss without VR.

So as much as I would love to see Quill in the hands of more people it's clear that Polyarc has a vision for their little mouse adventurer and keeping it in VR is an integral part of that. But that also gives me hope that this foray into VR and Moss won't be Polyarc's last.

Can I use Motion Controllers?

The controls for Moss are like any other 3rd person platform game, using thumbsticks and button combos to move, jump and fight, but with the added bonus of using the motion controls on the Sixaxis to grab pieces of the world and move them so Quill can reach her goal.

You won't be able to use the motion controllers on PlayStation VR for Moss as they have no thumbsticks or even a d-pad to control Quill as you journey through the game. Until Sony update their Controller system the best, and easiest way to control the game is through the Sixaxis. At least the Sixasis allows you to move the controller in free space making use of the room VR gives you to work with.

How long is Moss?

Polyarc has said that an experienced, hardcore gamer could get through the main story in 2-3 hours but for those of us who want to savor the world, look at the beautiful scenery, and get to know our hero, we should be looking at least 7 hours of main story line.

For a game that's only $29.99 and looks to be just the start of a whole new world, I think we will have a lot time to explore the world of Moss.

What systems will Moss be on?

Recently in an AMA, the Polyarc team said that they were concentrating on making Moss the best game they could PlayStation VR but would love to bring it to other platforms including Daydream and GearVR. The issue right now for them is that they require both head and hand tracking which the phone based headsets don't allow. With the imminent arrival of the Oculus Go and Daydream Standalone things may change, however. You can find the full AMA here for more details.

I think we are likely to see a Rift/Vive port of the game fairly quickly after initial launch as both those headsets have thumbsticks on their controllers as well as buttons so it should be possible. We will update you when we can.

When Can I play Moss and How much will it cost?

Polyarc is set to release Moss in February, at the moment that's the closest they can tell us. Of course, we will update this as we get the firm date but there is a way you can play some moss right now! If you head over to the PlayStation Store you can download the PlayStation Vr Demo Disc 2 which has a short level of Moss to play.

In the Demo, you get to meet Quill for the first time, work on some puzzles, fight some cute monsters, and even see Quill use ASL for the first time! I have to say seeing Quill use an actual sign language in the game was a real treat for me, as I'm sure it will be to people who use it on a daily basis. Polyarc said it seemed the ideal way for Quill, who doesn't speak your language to communicate in-game. It is well worth playing the demo before buying the game as the demo disc is free to download and lets you get a taste of things to come.

Moss is available to preorder now for $29.99.