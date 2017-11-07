A complete breakdown of the AT&T Unlimited plan so you know exactly what you get if you switch.

In the United States, there are a lot of companies that can get you and your phone online, but most people use one of the four biggest: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Choosing between them can be difficult. Your first priority should be what service works best in the places you spend your time. It's not worth saving $10 a month if the service is bad. Once you have that sorted, you can look at what each company has to offer and the prices they charge for it.

Let's take a look at the AT&T Unlimited plan to see what they can give you and what it will cost.

AT&T Unlimited plan details

Unlimited Plus

Unlimited talk, text, and data

10 GB mobile hotspot (tethering)

Unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico

Advanced messaging between compatible phones on the AT&T network

Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico with free Roam North America Feature (if more than 50% of use is outside the U.S. the plan can be terminated)

Unlimited music and video streaming with optional Stream Saver for less data use

$25 monthly credit for DirecTV services

Free HBO subscription

Unlimited Choice

Unlimited talk, text, and data

Data speeds capped at 3Mbps

Standard definition video streaming

Unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico

Advanced messaging between compatible phones on the AT&T network

Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico with free Roam North America Feature (if more than 50% of use is outside the U.S. the plan can be terminated)

$25 monthly credit for DirecTV services

Free HBO subscription

AT&T's definition of Unlimited Data means that after you use 22 GB in a single month, your service can be slowed down if you're in a congested area. You'll hear the word throttled used here but you need to know that it's only a temporary deprioritization of your data connection when you're in a busy area. It may not happen at all depending on how many other customers are using the same towers.

Advanced Messaging features are only between two capable phones using the AT&T network in standard domestic coverage areas. A limit of 10MB is applied for any attachments. Standard text messaging has a 1MB limit for attachments.

Users who activate the free Roam North America feature need to use their phone in the domestic coverage area (U.S, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands) the majority of the time. If 50% or more of your use in a billing period is outside of domestic coverage, your service can be terminated.

AT&T makes it clear up-front about what devices are eligible and exactly how you can use the service. Clarity is great and we appreciate it.

You can use any phone that's compatible with AT&T's network. If you bring your own phone you'll pay a $25 one-time activation fee which is added to your first bill. You can also finance a phone through AT&T and the monthly cost will vary depending on which phone you choose. The AT&T Unlimited plan does not include tax and all the other assorted fees in the price.

This plan does not include stand-alone mobile hotspots (except connected cars), Wireless Home Phone, Wireless Home Phone and Internet, laptops, Timex devices, and ZTE Spro 2 projectors. Users with any of those devices should contact an AT&T representative.

Additional lines can be added to AT&T Unlimited plans. Every line has the same benefits outlined above and the $25 dollar fee applies to each. Here is a pricing breakdown.

Unlimited Plus

One line of service on an AT&T Unlimited Plus plan is $90

Two lines of service for $145

Up to eight additional lines (includes any phone, LTE tablets, LTE hotspots and connected cars) for $20 per line

per line Add a wearable for $10 per month

Unlimited Choice

One line of service on an AT&T Unlimited Choice plan is $60

Two lines of service for $115

Up to eight additional lines (includes any phone, LTE tablets, LTE hotspots and connected cars) for $20 per line

per line Add a wearable for $10 per month

AT&T Unlimited Plan add-ons

You can add a tablet or connected car to your AT&T Unlimited plan for the standard $20 monthly fee or through the AT&T 1GB Tablet plan. This plan offers 1GB of data for your tablet for $10 per month, with overages at $15 per Gigabyte. You can add a wearable (Timex wearables are not eligible) to your plan for $10 a month. You can also add a feature phone or messaging phone to your account for $20 per month.

Secondary perks

AT&T offers a plethora of services and apps to use them. Services include AT&T Drive Mode, AT&T Tablet messaging, AT&T Locker and more. You'll find these apps and plenty more at Google Play.

All AT&T Unlimited Plus customers will get access to HBO through DirecTV Now or HBO Go and existing subscribers to the service through DirecTV will begin receiving it for free. Customers who have Unlimited Plus but not HBO or DirecTV get a $25 monthly credit that can be put towards the service.

Last but not least, AT&T also offers services tailored to business owners. Business Messenger, Global IP Client and more make it easier to merge your physical office with your virtual office. You'll find the apps in Google Play and you can get more information by calling 800.331.0500 or visiting an AT&T store.

