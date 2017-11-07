A complete breakdown of the AT&T Unlimited plan so you know exactly what you get if you switch.
In the United States, there are a lot of companies that can get you and your phone online, but most people use one of the four biggest: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Choosing between them can be difficult. Your first priority should be what service works best in the places you spend your time. It's not worth saving $10 a month if the service is bad. Once you have that sorted, you can look at what each company has to offer and the prices they charge for it.
Let's take a look at the AT&T Unlimited plan to see what they can give you and what it will cost.
AT&T Unlimited plan details
Unlimited Plus
- Unlimited talk, text, and data
- 10 GB mobile hotspot (tethering)
- Unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico
- Advanced messaging between compatible phones on the AT&T network
- Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico with free Roam North America Feature (if more than 50% of use is outside the U.S. the plan can be terminated)
- Unlimited music and video streaming with optional Stream Saver for less data use
- $25 monthly credit for DirecTV services
- Free HBO subscription
Unlimited Choice
- Unlimited talk, text, and data
- Data speeds capped at 3Mbps
- Standard definition video streaming
- Unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico
- Advanced messaging between compatible phones on the AT&T network
- Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico with free Roam North America Feature (if more than 50% of use is outside the U.S. the plan can be terminated)
- $25 monthly credit for DirecTV services
- Free HBO subscription
AT&T's definition of Unlimited Data means that after you use 22 GB in a single month, your service can be slowed down if you're in a congested area. You'll hear the word throttled used here but you need to know that it's only a temporary deprioritization of your data connection when you're in a busy area. It may not happen at all depending on how many other customers are using the same towers.
Advanced Messaging features are only between two capable phones using the AT&T network in standard domestic coverage areas. A limit of 10MB is applied for any attachments. Standard text messaging has a 1MB limit for attachments.
Users who activate the free Roam North America feature need to use their phone in the domestic coverage area (U.S, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands) the majority of the time. If 50% or more of your use in a billing period is outside of domestic coverage, your service can be terminated.
AT&T makes it clear up-front about what devices are eligible and exactly how you can use the service. Clarity is great and we appreciate it.
You can use any phone that's compatible with AT&T's network. If you bring your own phone you'll pay a $25 one-time activation fee which is added to your first bill. You can also finance a phone through AT&T and the monthly cost will vary depending on which phone you choose. The AT&T Unlimited plan does not include tax and all the other assorted fees in the price.
This plan does not include stand-alone mobile hotspots (except connected cars), Wireless Home Phone, Wireless Home Phone and Internet, laptops, Timex devices, and ZTE Spro 2 projectors. Users with any of those devices should contact an AT&T representative.
Additional lines can be added to AT&T Unlimited plans. Every line has the same benefits outlined above and the $25 dollar fee applies to each. Here is a pricing breakdown.
Unlimited Plus
- One line of service on an AT&T Unlimited Plus plan is $90
- Two lines of service for $145
- Up to eight additional lines (includes any phone, LTE tablets, LTE hotspots and connected cars) for $20 per line
- Add a wearable for $10 per month
Unlimited Choice
- One line of service on an AT&T Unlimited Choice plan is $60
- Two lines of service for $115
- Up to eight additional lines (includes any phone, LTE tablets, LTE hotspots and connected cars) for $20 per line
- Add a wearable for $10 per month
AT&T Unlimited Plan add-ons
You can add a tablet or connected car to your AT&T Unlimited plan for the standard $20 monthly fee or through the AT&T 1GB Tablet plan. This plan offers 1GB of data for your tablet for $10 per month, with overages at $15 per Gigabyte. You can add a wearable (Timex wearables are not eligible) to your plan for $10 a month. You can also add a feature phone or messaging phone to your account for $20 per month.
Secondary perks
AT&T offers a plethora of services and apps to use them. Services include AT&T Drive Mode, AT&T Tablet messaging, AT&T Locker and more. You'll find these apps and plenty more at Google Play.
All AT&T Unlimited Plus customers will get access to HBO through DirecTV Now or HBO Go and existing subscribers to the service through DirecTV will begin receiving it for free. Customers who have Unlimited Plus but not HBO or DirecTV get a $25 monthly credit that can be put towards the service.
Last but not least, AT&T also offers services tailored to business owners. Business Messenger, Global IP Client and more make it easier to merge your physical office with your virtual office. You'll find the apps in Google Play and you can get more information by calling 800.331.0500 or visiting an AT&T store.
Updated November 2017: This post has been updated with the latest information about AT&T's plans and pricing..
Reader comments
Looking back...nine months ago...this didn't work for me. I have since switch....just a little more a month for unlimited...haven't been throttled yet, used 80 gb last month between 4 devices.
The no Hot Spot tethering will kill the deal for me, even Verizon lets yous tether with their unlimited plans. I'm waitting on mine and my daughters phones to be paid off then we are headed to Verizon.
Shows 10BG mobile Hotspot tethering in unlimited choice plus.
I don't even watch tv, why are they forcing all this direct tv bull crap on us?
When I signed up for the unlimited plan in July AT&T required Direct TV service be bundled in the deal.
Pretty pathetic, you sign up for the bundle and now it's unbundled. We don't even get a discount vs those that are unbundled or even a hotspot.
Here is everything you need to know: AT&T's network s ucks.
Actually their service is pretty good and customer support is stellar. But their anti consumer policies and piece meal features seeeeeeeeee-uck!
While their service is ok, I sure disagree with you on their customer service. Trying to access an actual person to talk to on the phone is a nightmare. They do everything in their power with their automated system so you cannot speak to a human being, and when you finally get someone on the phone, in my experience it is a 50-50 chance that the information will be correct.
Going into the AT&T corporate store is not much better. Even for a simple transaction, it is a minimum of 30 minutes. From my perspective it is one of the most inefficient businesses around.
I am actually considering leaving them, and not because of the premium price for their services, but their less than mediocre customer service
Is the 22gb throttling threshold an account-level thing? Or is that per line? If it's account-wide, I see no reason to drop my 40gb (doubled for free during a promo from 20gb) mobile share plan and lose tethering AND be subject to a data cap.
I was told it's per account, not per line. You and I are in same boat. Doesn't make sense for me.
This is just for at&t to check the block. I have the 40gig double data promotion also with 11 lines. This unlimited 22 gig plan does nothing for me when I go to Grandma house and need to fire up my hotspot to share and can't. This is stupid!
It's per line. Each individual line gets there own 22 GB
It's per line
As much as i would like to...I don't think it's for me. I am in a grnadfathered 40 GB shared with 6 total lines. Just gonna have to keep shutting the kids off when they reach their limit.
Currently it's $205 for my family, 7 lines with 15gb shared. It's more like $250 after taxes and fees. This would be $270 which makes much more sense than some of their other higher data plans. 5 smartphones and 2 flip phone
$100 + $160(4*40) + $50 (2*25) = $310 - $40 Bill credit = $270
So probably $320 after taxes and fees..
Everything you need to know: look elsewhere if you are shopping for unlimited plans. Even Verizon's is better. How sad is that? AT&T's plans are so consumer unfriendly, I am considering paying off my wife's Iphone (a considerable expense: she would object) so we can move to tmobile.
I tried it and throttled is an understatement it is S L O W. I had to go back to my 30GB plan the throttling was way to slow for me. But it may work for you it just was not for me.
pls, define "slow" for you :) was it OK for streaming HD videos or maybe have VoIP calls - like hangouts or Viber?
what city you are in ?
I know that all of my friends complain about the throttle speed on Att here in LA
Do you still get the $25 credit when you bring your own phone per line?
Good question! However, betting not.
Do Corporate Discounts still apply??
Yes, they do. But I think it's only applies to the $100 for the first line. Not on the total 180. That's how it is now at least
Only applies toward $60.
Hmm.. Mine currently applies to the $100. It's not the unlimited plan, it's the 20gb shared data with rollover.
I guess I'll keep what I have. We never come close to 20gb.
This is what I'm wondering too. By corporate do you mean discounts for people whose employers have an agreement with AT&T? For example I work for Time Warner Cable and I get 28% off my bill - I'm currently I'm on a Mobile Share Advantage plan (the 15 GB data bucket) but the 28% discount only applies to the primary charge of $100. Does anyone know for these new "unlimited" plans if the FAN discounts still apply? And would it be for example, in my case, 28% off the $100 charge or the $60 charge? Thanks.
It should. I hope.. I wonder if it's 180 plus taxes and fees.. At least t-mobile is all baked in
I checked on this. The first line is $100. Each additional line is $40.
In the $100 for line one, $60 is the charge for your "plan" and the $40 is the charge for your "line".
They've also removed the $15 discount for next or BYOD. They've shifted the cost from your plan to your line decreasing the benefit of the discount.
I have five lines with 30 gigs total and a 15% discount which is cheaper than the unlimited. Yes it's not as much data but we don't go over 30 gigs.
Got it, thanks. I have 3 smartphones and 1 iPad w/ 15 GB shared data and we don't use more than the 15 GB (average usage is ~10 GB) and I get the 28% discount off the $100 "primary line" (so $28 discount). So at the moment I have no incentive/reason to switch to unlimited. Also I do use hotspot from time to time.
Good info, thanks. I'll just keep what I have then. I have 20gb shared with rollover. 3 lines all byod. $135 (inc taxes, fees, everything) w/ a 25% corporate discount.
Just wait a week or two and hotspot will magically appear.
i hope the users who read the fine print when it comes to these plans do their due diligence and voice their opinion on mobile hotspot. Data is data, and for AT&T to remove something they offered for free on other plans is silly. Its not like that mobile hotspot data slips under the radar. If a user wants to burn through the 20GB in a high traffic area using mobile hotspot and finish up the month under "deprioritized" conditions that's on them.
I'll be emailing AT&T customer service asking why there is no tethering/mobile hotspot on the unlimited plan.
I work for AT&T. Tethering was never enable on unlimited data.
I meant that tethering is enabled on Mobile Share value and Mobile Share family Advantage (sorry I don't know the exact name). Simply reading the user comments and by weighing in my own experience, I'd say its safe to say that people use it. It means enough to us to forego jumping to the current unlimited plan.
The way it looks for me now is that AT&T offers an unlimited plan at a higher rate than my 20GB Mobile Share Value, but omits a key feature. No one is forcing me to switch. It just feels like AT&T is offering unlimited just like everyone else to not be the odd-ball out.
This is true. You have to be on a tiered plan.
Been with ATake&Take since 09 can confirm no hot spot for free ever. And at one time unlimited meant only 5gb of high speed and a crippled FaceTime feature (wifi only) so count your blessings. On a side note, I'm grandfathered into their old unlimited plan but they just raised the price $5 ($10 for my 2 lines) and our bill is around $170 a month and that's with the 20% corporate discount. This seems to be telling me that if I switch now my bill will only be $140? Is this correct? What's the catch... only for two years or some ridiculous hidden fee's... is it only for 4 lines? Just doesn't make sense..
No mobile Hotspot is a no go for me.
Byod and use Hotspot all you want
Is there a source for this? If true. Gamechanger for me.
Yes. Also if you get a device from them and root (i got the lg v20 and rooted) you can enable hotspot capability
They can't control your software unlocked byod.
True.
They can still detect *when* you tether and therefore can send you "stop or else" warning messages. But they can't remotely disable the hotspot on an unlocked device.
The lack of hotspot makes this plan weaker than the competition. Also you are posting conflicting information.. In one spot you say 4 lines is $180 in another, you say $160
Three or four lines is $180.