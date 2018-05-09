Android isn't just for phones. We already know this because we see Android on Chromebooks, televisions, watches, and even microwave ovens. And we're about to see it in places we may never have thought to look, like your cable modem or a parking meter. And to make it happen, Google has what it calls Android Things.

Android Things is the same Android that runs on your phone. That's how all the devices that run Android work: it's the same Android on a TV or a watch or a Chromebook, too. When it's built, a developer can make Android's user interface work on almost anything or not have one at all. That's because Android isn't an operating system the way Windows or iOS is, it's part of an operating system that plugs in easily with whatever is needed to make hardware work. Android is an application framework above all, and that means it can focus on doing things a certain way; the same way no matter what hardware platform it's being used on.

And that makes it perfect for something like Android Things.

What is Android Things?

It's Android but designed to work on what we typically call Internet of Things devices — those connected gadgets that can run without you controlling them and connect to anything else that has an internet connection. You might have some in your home already because things like the Nest Thermostat or an August Smart Lock are IoT devices. With Android Things, Google wants to provide a universal operating system layer so every one of these devices can work the same way and communicate using the same methods.

This certainly benefits Google; if every thing runs Android they have a huge base for data collection and ad placement. But it also has some benefits for the rest of us, too. For developers, having a ready-built platform that runs on standard hardware and can be programmed the same way cuts about 90% of the production time for software development. That means lower production costs and easier schedules. For consumers, it means that all the things we buy can talk to each other and work with each other, with the added benefit of built-in privacy and security features. And security in standard IoT devices that never receive any software updates even when a nasty bug arises is a big deal.

In a way, Android Things is the Esperanto of connected devices. At least, it wants to be.

Why should I care

Well, you really don't have to care about the underlying tech to enjoy the benefits. But you should care that someone, somewhere, is trying to clean up the mess that the current Internet of Things is because it's bad. Really bad.

That's because everything was developed independently of each other by different people working at different companies. Every company has to look out for itself, but because this is all still in its infancy, the focus has been on just getting it to work. Making a Toyota car that's able to "talk" to your phone and a service center is hard. Making it talk to everything and doing it efficiently and safely is even harder. Now imagine making a third-party accessory like an alarm system or a remote starter that can talk to your Toyota and your phone and you'll understand why it might not be able to talk to the service center. Android Things can run on the Toyota, the remote starter, the alarm system, your phone and the hardware in the service center.