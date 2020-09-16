Today, Sony is holding a PS5 showcase that takes a look at some games coming to the system in 2020 and beyond. We'll be updating this article as the presentation continues, so keep checking back for updates.

The first game Sony revealed in the showcase is the next title in Square Enix's most popular series: Final Fantasy 16. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

We were shown gameplay of the next Spider-Man game starring Miles Morales. Footage shows Miles Morales walking around Harlem before fighting a group of enemies. It releases Holiday 2020. Hogwarts Legacy

Tame fantastic beasts, brew potions, and master various spells as you explore the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter. It releases in 2021. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Gameplay was shown for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign. Starting on Friday, PS4 players can experience the alpha multiplayer experience. The full game releases Holiday 2020.

Capcom's upcoming survival horror game will be the tenth installment in the Resident Evil series. This game releases in 2021. Deathloop

This first-person action game has you hunting down eight people while stuck in a time loop. It releases Q2 2021. Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

This hit PS4 title is getting a special release on the PS5. It's will be available digitally at the launch of PS5. Oddworld: Soulstorm

This upcoming platformer continues the story from 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty. No release date was given during the showcase. Five Night at Freddy's: Security Breach

We got a small teaser for the upcoming sequel to this hit horror game. Demon's Souls

Bluepoint Games is remaking the first title in the series. No release date was given. PlayStation Plus Collection

A subscription service that gives you many of the best PS4 games. As the showcase states, "simply download and start playing." PlayStation 5 price & release date

We finally learned the prices and release dates for the upcoming PS5 consoles. The PS5 will be $500 and while the PS5 Digital Edition will be $400. Additionally, these consoles will release on November 12th in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexio, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. It will release to the rest of the world on November 19th. God of War sequel