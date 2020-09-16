Today, Sony is holding a PS5 showcase that takes a look at some games coming to the system in 2020 and beyond. We'll be updating this article as the presentation continues, so keep checking back for updates.
The first game Sony revealed in the showcase is the next title in Square Enix's most popular series: Final Fantasy 16.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
We were shown gameplay of the next Spider-Man game starring Miles Morales. Footage shows Miles Morales walking around Harlem before fighting a group of enemies. It releases Holiday 2020.
Hogwarts Legacy
Tame fantastic beasts, brew potions, and master various spells as you explore the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter. It releases in 2021.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Gameplay was shown for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign. Starting on Friday, PS4 players can experience the alpha multiplayer experience. The full game releases Holiday 2020.
Resident Evil Village
Capcom's upcoming survival horror game will be the tenth installment in the Resident Evil series. This game releases in 2021.
Deathloop
This first-person action game has you hunting down eight people while stuck in a time loop. It releases Q2 2021.
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
This hit PS4 title is getting a special release on the PS5. It's will be available digitally at the launch of PS5.
Oddworld: Soulstorm
This upcoming platformer continues the story from 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty. No release date was given during the showcase.
Five Night at Freddy's: Security Breach
We got a small teaser for the upcoming sequel to this hit horror game.
Demon's Souls
Bluepoint Games is remaking the first title in the series. No release date was given.
PlayStation Plus Collection
A subscription service that gives you many of the best PS4 games. As the showcase states, "simply download and start playing."
PlayStation 5 price & release date
We finally learned the prices and release dates for the upcoming PS5 consoles. The PS5 will be $500 and while the PS5 Digital Edition will be $400. Additionally, these consoles will release on November 12th in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexio, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. It will release to the rest of the world on November 19th.
God of War sequel
We got our first teaser for the sequel to the PS4's popular God of War. The only hint we have is that "Ragnarok is coming." It will release sometime in 2021.
