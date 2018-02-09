If you're going to fly in VR, you might as well go all in and pick up a HOTAS.

In much the same way that racing wheels with pedals make driving games in VR feel a lot more realistic, flight games in VR are improved dramatically when you add a Hands On Throttle And Stick (or HOTAS) controller. These controllers allow you to really punch the throttle forward when you want to accelerate, or quickly flip your ship around when fighting in space. You can do these things with a normal controller, but if a game supports HOTAS controllers the difference in how that experience feels in VR is quickly evident.

You can get a HOTAS controller for the PlayStation 4 for fairly cheap, but not every game supports this hardware. Here's a quick list of the PlayStation VR games offering HOTAS support now, planning to offer support later, or launching later this year with support planned out of the box.

Games you can play right now

There are a couple of PlayStation VR games you can buy right now, plug in your HOTAS controller, and everything will just work.

Eve: Valkyrie

The first epic space combat game for PlayStation VR has a lot of experience with HOTAS controllers, and adding one to this game makes space combat feel incredible.

StarBlood Arena

More combat focused than space flight focused, this game is all about arena combat and lightning reflexes. A HOTAS controller could be the difference between victory and defeat in online multiplayer.

Games promising HOTAS support later

Space Rift

This game already exists for PlayStation VR, but HOTAS support was promised several months ago as a priority feature to be added "soon". Granted "soon" was said on Aug 2, 2016 and we're still waiting.

Ace Combat 7

This franchise has a long history of quality flight experiences in both classic and modern combat planes. Ace Combat 7 was suppoed to release with HOTAS support late 2018, but we have had no word on that yet.

Games coming later this year

War Thunder

Built to be an epic World War II flight combat game, there's a lot of reason to be excited about this experience. HOTAS support has been added to Steams versaion, and the game has gotten that much more immersive. Now we're just waiting for War Thunder to realease for PSVR so we can play it here too!

