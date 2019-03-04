With huge multiplayer games like Anthem becoming the norm, cross-play is now more important than ever. While Sony has activated some games for cross-play — that's the ability to play multiplayer games across different consoles including PC and Nintendo Switch — there are many more we'd love to see have it.
Anthem
Anthem is the latest from EA and the start of a whole new franchise world. The user base is split pretty evenly across the consoles and the game itself encourages you to play with friends, so making this cross-play seems to be a no brainer.
Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a Battle Royale game that came out of nowhere to take us all by storm. We love the 3-player teams and being able to cross-play with friends makes the most sense on free-to-play games. Sony has nothing to lose and everything to gain from making them cross-play.
Call of Duty 4
With a new Call of Duty making its debut, we all want to play with as many people as we possibly can. Nothing quite like shooting your friends in their virtual heads to pass the time, right? We all want to experience the new weapons, skins, and maps with all of our friends, so why not Xbox friends too?
FIFA 19
This game has one of the largest player bases out there. With so many sports fans, (who are also video game fans) FIFA is hard to keep on the shelves at every new release. Keeping that in mind, I'm surprised it wasn't one of the first games that gained cross-platform compatibility. With the numbers looking like that I would have announced cross-platform right away.
Minecraft
Playing Minecraft online takes me back to the days of watching RoosterTeeth create wild puzzles and games for themselves to play in their servers. There is hardly anything cooler for your Minecraft experience than downloading a seed that's filled with a whole lot of adventure and taking your friends for a wild ride. This is definitely one of the titles I hope PlayStation will also allow cross-platform gameplay for.
Fallout 76
They say the world stopped when Fallout 76 was announced. Okay, maybe not as if there was an atom bomb dropped on us, but still. There is hardly a person I've met who wasn't excited for the new MMO that was to be Fallout 76... except maybe all of my Xbox friends who found out they wouldn't be able to play with me since I pre-ordered it for the PlayStation. With the troubles that have plagued the game since launch maybe cross play could save it? Maybe not.
Elder Scrolls Online
Scratch the itch for fantasy that we're all craving and play some Elder Scrolls Online. Here you can grind your levels, defeat dungeons, and take on massive bosses with your friends. The PlayStation version of this game is compatible with those on the PC, but your Xbox friends have been left in the dust. Maybe not for good, though. Since Sony let up on its rules with Fortnite there's a small chance it'll do so across the other games.
Final Fantasy XIV
The Final Fantasy series originally started as a single player game that took you 13,523 hours and 12 discs to complete. Now, with Final Fantasy XIV, it's one download and a whole lot of patches, with the added bonus of an MMO that now we can enjoy with friends. The icing on the cake would be playing with all my friends, on any platform.
Monster Hunter: World
Tame your monsters so you can train them to defeat other monsters. In the multiplayer option, you and three other friends join forces to fight against a giant monstrosity. This challenging, and gorgeous game has stolen our hearts and we want to play with our Xbox friends too, dangit!
Of course, these are just the games we would like to see become cross-play enabled, but there are a lot of other games out there that they could activate for as well. At the very least Anthem should get the cross-play nod. Come on Sony, step up and let us play together!
