There are loads of amazing games that came out when the PlayStation 2, but after the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation 4 came out, not many of the games were able to be played on those consoles. Sometimes you need some nostalgia in your life, if only to play all of the previous Kingdom Hearts games before the new one is released later this year. Now, you have access to loads of PlayStation 2 games that you can play on your PS4. With games like Destroy All Humans! and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, you can grab all of these classics for your console.

ADK Damashii

Head to the arcade with this classic game that came from PlayStation 2, taking it back to the side scrolling days of fighting.

Become Hikaru, a primate who has a few gadgets up his sleeve, and take on other monkeys as you make your way throughout the world.

Humans and the Deimos have been at war for years over the Great Spirit Stones, and this game is all about how you unfold the story of this war.

Here's another great fighting game that will take you back to the arcade days once again, with the classic side-scroller style.

Become a schoolboy who takes on his bullies and his entire school, and see if you win the girl or if you end up in the principal's office.

Two completely different worlds unknowingly collide in this game, one rampant with technology while the other is centered around nature, as they have to take on this evil force coming for them.

The title describes the entire game, you're an alien who wants to destroy the human race and become the master race of all of the earth.

This is the sequel to the first Destroy All Humans!, and the premise of the game is exactly the same as you kill of humanity...again.

This game is all about the kingdom of Heingaria as it falls under turmoil due to the elders and the king try to take over the whole kingdom.

This game is all about pyrotechnics and how to make all the fireworks go off with certain buttons throughout this game.

This is another game that will take you back to the arcade days of video games with a great side-scroller fighting style.

Head to the city of San Andreas in this version of the Grand Theft Auto series, which is an open world game where you can do just about anything.

Another game in the Grand Theft Auto series that takes place in a different city, an open world as well with many different activities you can do along with the adjectives.

Plant crops, raise a child, and raise up animals in this game as you try to teach your kids to take over the family farm.

Save your village and your family farm in this game as you try to prevent a resort from coming in on your land.

Put on the Kinetic suit and be able to scale walls, do crazy stunts, and go faster than you ever have in Kinetica.

Play as 64 different characters throughout this game, whether you play it in the 2D setting or in the 3D setting, in the classic side-scrolling style.

This is another side-scroller fighting game that's based off the other King of Fighters games, full of wonderful pixel art.

Manhunt is a game where you have just been brought to life, and it's now your mission to find the people who took that life away from you.

Become the hero Rau who tries to uncover his families darkest secret in order to save his people from the evil that has crossed into his home.

Watch your back as you try to find the person who framed you as a murderer without being killed by the cops or the mob themselves.

This military-style game is a wonderful side-scrolling shooter that has you take control of different armored vehicles in order to take down your enemies.

Help Ari and her friends become released from the grips of the Evil King's spirit in order to let your village no longer be kept captive.

Stick with the beat as the best rapping puppy throws down some rhythms for you to keep up with.

Try to find all of your fellow campers after you realize that a mysterious villain has taken all of them.

This is a great puzzle game where you have to match up multiple tiles of the same color in order to solve each puzzle level.

Become a lawless bounty hunter who's looking to find the people that killed his entire family so that he can seek revenge.

Take down the Ultor Corporation and start the revolution in order to get things to the way they're supposed to be.

After the rebellion, a strict dictator is taking over, but you have to do everything in order to make sure he is no longer in power.

Scrounge around for weapons and ammo in this abandoned building as you try to fight and survive your way through zombies and different kinds of monsters.

Protect the dark magic of Kri with all four of the characters who each have unique weapons that will help you in your journey.

Fulfill your dream of becoming a space pirate and find the hidden glories and treasures that await you in your journey.

With the Sunpu tournament starting, you'll have to fight other warriors in order to win the entire tournament.

Star Ocean is a great RPG fighter that has been optimized for the PlayStation 4 for the best experience.

Play as Jango Fett who has to fulfill a bounty that is set on a deranged Dark Jedi while fighting off the rest of the scum attacking himm on the way.

Fly throughout the galaxy as you fight on the side of the rebellion in your ship in order to stop the Empire.

Become the best podracer you can by beating the other 18 opponents in every race you compete in.

This is a car combat game where you do everything you can in order to take down the other cars you're combating.

Fight the monsters that have started to plague the world so that humankind can live in peace once again.

Take the Warriors through New York without losing anyone to other gangs or the police in order to escape the city.