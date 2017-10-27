Looking for a case for your brand new Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL? We've got you covered!

There are so many reasons to get a case for your Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. Whether you want the highest level of protection available to prevent damage to your new phone or the most transparent, thinnest case available to show off your new phone with pride, there are plenty of options out there.

Regardless of the reason, if you want a case for your Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, we've compiled a massive list of all the cases we could find that are worth your while!

NOTE: Due to the large size of the list, we made the pictures smaller than usual; however, you can enlarge any image to full size by clicking or tapping on the image.

Thin Cases

Spigen Thin Fit

A thin polycarbonate back plate with a little cushion in the corners to help prevent damage if you drop your Pixel.

You can pick one up for about $12.





Maxboost mSnap series

A hard polycarbonate case that protects the back and sides of the Google Pixel 2 from scratches and scuffs.

Get the Maxboost mSnap series in black, pink, or mint for $20.





Vinve felixble case

Made from TPU, the Vinve flexible case will help prevent damage from drops. The textured back also provides extra grip.

You can pick one up in black or blue for about $8.





Peel case

The thinnest case you'll find, it will almost look like you have no case on your phone at all.

You can pick it up in black, white, and kinda blue for $25.





MNML case

Only 0.35mm thick and made with a matte finish that won't show fingerprints.

You can find the MNML case in gray, black, white, red, and blue for about $15.





Google Live Case

Pick from a wide selection of designs, places, and even stunning scenes from Google Earth.

You can even send Google your pictures to make a personal case for you; perfect for a gift. Starts at $40.





LK Slim Thin

For those who want a cheap clear case to keep your phone protected without obscuring the Pixel 2's cool design.

You can pick up the LK Slim Thin case for just $8.





Clear Cases

Spigen Liquid Crystal

This thin flexible TPU case will provide your Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL with more grip and has cushioning on the corner to help prevent damage from drops.

You can pick up the Spigen Liquid Crystal for $12.





Spigen Crystal Shell

Dual-layered protection consisting of both TPU and polycarbonate, the Spigen Crystal Shell offers protection while keeping the design of your Google Pixel 2 in clear sight.

You can pick up the Spigen Crystal Shell for $25.





Ringke Fusion

Ringke has their rugged clear case available for the Pixel 2. Made with a sturdy panel of polycarbonate on the back panel and an easy-grip TPU bumper, this case will keep your new device protected while also letting the Pixel 2's design shine through.

You can pick up the Ringke Fusion for about $10.





Ringke Bevel

Just like the Ringke Fusion, the Bevel provides the same protection with a bevel design on the back to enhance grip and make your phone stand out. The case is still clear enough not to take away from the design of the Pixel 2.

Grab it for around $9.





Speck Presidio Clear

Dual-layered protection drop tested for eight feet. Thick cutouts for camera prevent scratches on the lens when lying on a flat surface.

The Speck Presidio Clear case will cost you $40 for the Pixel 2 and $45 for the larger Pixel 2 XL.





Trianium CLARIUM

Shock-absorbing TPU mixed with a hard polycarbonate back give the Trianium CLARIUM dual-layered protection to keep your phone safe.

You can pick up the Trianium CLARIUM for $8.





Rugged cases

Caseology Vault Series

Made of flexible TPU, it features a sleek finish along the back and textured grip around the edges.

You can pick up the Caseology Vault Series for around $11.

Note: This case is only available for the Pixel 2 XL.





Otterbox Symmetry series

Otterbox's Symmetry series offers the classic protection you expect from the company in a slimmer profile. The one-piece design is thick enough to prevent damage from drop and scratches, and the raised edges help protect your Pixel 2 when lying on a flat surface.





Spigen Rugged Armor

Single layer TPU with rasied edges to protect screen and camera while lying on a flat surface. Plus, the corner of the case are extra protected to help prevent damage from drops.

You can pick up the Spigen Ruged Armor for $13.





Spigen Neo Hybrid

A TPU sleeve and a hard polycarbonate bumper make up Spigen's New Hybrid case offering adequate protection with a sense of style. The way the bumper is designed it sit completely flush with the rest of the case, make the Neo Hybrid feel good when you're holding your phone.

You can pick up the Neo Hybrid for $16.





DGtle shockproof case

Made from a single layer of TPU, the DGtle shockproof case has lots of extra protection around the corners to help prevent damage when the phone is dropped on a corner.

Available in a wide variety of colors, such as blue, pink, and smoke black for $8.





UAG Plasma series

This translucent rugged case features a two-tone single piece design that cover the back and sides of the Google Pixel 2 and meet military drop test standards.

You can pick up the UAG Plasma series in ice or ask color option for about $40.





Suensan protective case

A single TPU layer that covers the back and side of the Google Pixel 2 with raised bezels to protect the camera and screen on flat surfaces.

You can pick on up in mint green, black, blue, gray, and red for $9.





Heavy Duty

Caseology Parallax series

The Caseology Parallax Series offers a slim, two-piece design to keep your Pixel 2 well-protected.

It's available in a wide variety of colors such as black, burgundy, navy blue, and ocean gray. You can pick on up for about $15.

Note: This case is only available for the Google Pixel 2 XL.





Caseology Legion Series

The Caseology Legion Series offers the same dual-layered protection as its Parallax series; however, the Legion series focuses on protecting the back of the phone a lot more.

You can grab it for $18.

Note: This case is only available for the Pixel 2 XL.





Spigen Tough Armor

A personal favorite of mine, Spigen Tough Armor offers robust dual-layered protection with TPU and hard polycarbonate materials. The metal kickstand is perfect for watching videos and other media while your hands are other wise preoccupied.

You can pick up the Spigen Tough Armor in black or gunmetal for $35.





Spigen Slim Armor

Just like Spigen's Tough Armor, the Slim Armor case uses TPU and hard polycarbonate materials for dual-layered protection, but comes in a slimmer package.

You can pick up the Spigen Slim Armor in black or gunmetal for $30.





Otterbox Defender series

The ultimate name in protection, Otterbox's Defender series is the Mack Daddy of all protective cases. With four different layers, your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL will be as safe as it possibly can be.

The Otterbox Defender series will cost you $50 or $60 for the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL respectively.





Leather Cases

Bellroy Leather case

Made using premium leather and featuring a soft microfiber lining this is a lightweight case that will keep your phone well protected and age beautifully over time. It's also backed by a 3-year warranty from Bellroy.

You can pick up the Bellroy Leather case from the Google Store for $45 with free shipping!





Wallet cases

JD wallet case

Made from a faux leather material, the JD wallet case has plenty of room for cards and cash. The case even comes with a built in RFID blocker, meaning your credit card numbers should be safe.

The JD wallet case comes in black, blue, pink, and brown for about $16.





Trianium wallet case

A hard protective shell with a card slot that card hold ID, credit cards, and cash, the Trianium wallet case offers protection and functionality.

You can pick up a Trianium wallet case for $10.

Note This case is only available for the Pixel 2 XL.





Maxboost wallet case

With three cards slots and a place to store your cash, the Maxboost wallet case has a magenetic lock to keep the wallet case firmly closed when not in use.

Grab the Maxboost wallet case for only $13.





LK wallet case

With a TPU inner skin, the LK wallet case offers mild protection against damage when your Pixel 2 takes a fall. With three card slots, and a place to put your cash, you can venture out into the world with your normal bulky wallet with ease.

The LK wallet case comes in black, brown, purple, and rose gold and will cost you about $10.

Other types of cases

Moment Photo case

Another personal favorite of mine, the Moment Photo case is designed to work with the wide-variety of Moment lenes. If you want a beautiful looking case that will up you photography game, check it out.

You can pick one up with a walnut finish for only $30.





Google Fabric case

If you prefer your phone case to have some texture for grip, you're probably going to love the Google Fabric Case. It features the same fabric finish look found on other recent Google products such as the Google Home Mini.

These cases offer a premium microfiber liner to ensure your device stays scuff-free and your choice of four color combinations for $40.

