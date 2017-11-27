Which PlayStation 4 games have been boosted for the PS4 Pro?
Console manufacturers have long used a "tock" model of updating hardware. Until now.
The releases of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X represent a "tick" in the development of their consoles. These are not releases of new consoles build from the ground up, but improvements on the existing hardware. Without going into vast detail and promotional talking points, these improvements mean more power.
Note: This is a constantly-updated list. Check for often for the latest Enhanced PS4 Pro games!
What does this mean for a PS4 Pro gamer?
There are many shades of grey, but mostly it means higher resolution graphics and more frames per second. Due to the fact that that it is being left to game developers to decide how they utilize the new processing power in the PS4 Pro, there is no uniform level of improvement.
There are myriad other graphical tweaks developers are implementing, such as enhanced textures and deeper draw distances. For the purposes of this list, however, we are just going to take a highest numbers claimed for resolution and framerate.
The List
Note: Some of these resolutions come with various caveats in regard to lowering other settings in order to achieve highest graphics quality. This means that console only players will be getting a chance to dip their toes in the previously PC owned world of setting tweaks. There are also a few games that are listed as adaptive 4K. In short, this means that the system will scale resolution up or down on its own. When there is less action on screen you are likely to have higher resolutions, whereas moments with tons of elements being rendered at once may see the resolution lowered.
- Abzû – 2400X1350 with an "increased framerate"
- Arizona Sunshine VR – 1920X1080
- Assassin's Creed: Ezio Collection- Native 4K at 30fps
- Assassin's Creed: Syndicate – 2880X1620 at 30fps
- Batman Return To Arkham – 1920X1080 at 30fps
- Battleborn – 4K at 30fps
- Battlefield 1 – 2880X1620 at 60fps
- Battlezone VR – 3360X1890
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – 4K
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – 4K
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – 4K
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – 4K
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – 2560X1440
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition – 4K at 60fps "in moment to moment gameplay"
- Dark souls 3 – 1920X1080 at up to 60fps
- Death Stranding – 4K (Release in 2018)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – 4K
- Destiny 2 – Adaptive 4K
- Diablo 3: Ultimate Evil Edition – 4K
- Dishonored 2 – 2560x1440
- The Division – 4K
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition – 4K
- The Elder Scrolls Online – 4K
- F1 2017 – 4K
- Fallout 4 – 1440p
- Farming Simulator – 4K
- FIFA 17 – 4K up 60fps
- Final Fantasy 15 – 3200X1800
- Firewatch – 2560X1440
- For Honor– 2560X1400
- Full Throttle Remastered – 4K
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands – 2560X1440
- Grand Turismo Sport – 4K
- Gravity Rush – 3840X2160
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice – 60fps
- Helldivers – 4K at 60fs
- Here They Lie – 4K
- Hitman – 4K at 60fps
- Homefront: The Revolution – 4K
- Horizon: Zero Dawn – 4K
- Hustle Kings – 4K 60fps
- Infamous: First Light – 3200X1800
- Infamous: Second Son – 3200X1800
- Injustice 2 – 2560X1440
- Killing Floor 2 – 4K
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – 4K at 60fps
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 4K
- King of Fighters 14 – 4K
- Knack – 3072X1728
- Knack 2 – 1800p
- LA Noire – 4K
- The Last of Us Remastered – 2560X1440 max. 1800p at 60fps or 2160 at 30fps
- The Last Guardian – 3840X2160 at variable frame rate. 1080p locked at 30fps
- Lego Harry Potter Collection – 2560X1440 at 60fps
- Let It Die – 2560X1440
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm – 4K
- Little Nightmares – 2880X1620 at 60fps
- Madden NFL 18 – 4K or 1080ps at 60fps
- Mafia 3 - 2560X1440
- Mantis Burn Racing – 4K at 60fps
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – 3200X1800
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – 4K or 1080p at 30fps
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – 4K cinematics and 1080p
- MLB The Show 17 – 4K, 2560X1440, or 1080p with "enhanced frame rate"
- Mother Russia Bleeds – 3840X2160
- MotoGP 17 – 2560X1440 at 60fps
- NBA 2K17 - 4K at 60fps
- NBA 2K18 - 4K at 60 fps
- Neon Chrome - 4K
- Nex Machina - 3360x1890 at 60fps or 1080 at 60fps locked
- Nier: Automata - 1080p at 60fps
- Nioh - 1080p display: 1920×1080 (Movie Mode)
- No Man's Sky - 3200x1800
- Outlast 2 - 2560x1440 at 60fps
- Overwatch - 4K at 60fps
- Paladins - 4K
- Paragon - 1080p at 60fps.
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered - 4K (dynamic).
- PES 2017 - 4K at 60fps.
- Pyre - 4K at 60 fps.
- Ratchet & Clank - 3200x1800
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard - 3840x2160
- Resogun - 4K
- Rez Infinite - 3840 x 2160 at 60fps
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - 4K at 30fps
- Rocket League - 4K
- Smite - 4K at 60fps
- Snake Pass - 2688x1512 at 30fps
- Sniper Elite 4 - 1920x1080 resolution at 60fps
- Super Stardust Ultra - 4K at 60fps
- The Surge - 4K at 30fps
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization - 60fps
- Tethered - 4K at 60fps
- Thumper - 4K at 60fps
- Titanfall 2 - 2560×1440
- Trackmania Turbo - 2880x1620 at 60fps
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - 2560×1440 at 30fps
- Uncharted 4: Lost Legacy - 4K at 60fps.
- Verdun - 3200x1800 at 60fps.
- Victor Vran: Overkill Edition - 2880x1620 at 60fps
- Viking Squad - 3840x2160 at 60fps
- Watch Dogs 2 - 3200x1800
- Wheels of Aurelia - 3840x2160 at 60fps.
- Wipeout Omega Collection - 4K (dependent on motion blur settings) at 60fps
- The Witcher 3 - 4K
- The Witness - 4K at 60fps
- World of Tanks - 3200 x 1800
With all the various upgrades to existing games that will now be available on the PS4 Pro there is a decent argument for a PS4 Pro owner to revisit some of the games that may have sitting on the shelves gathering dust. The only difficulty will be tracking what sort of upgrades will be getting applied to each title.
What games will you be re-playing on your PS4 Pro?
