Which PlayStation 4 games have been boosted for the PS4 Pro?

Console manufacturers have long used a "tock" model of updating hardware. Until now.

The releases of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X represent a "tick" in the development of their consoles. These are not releases of new consoles build from the ground up, but improvements on the existing hardware. Without going into vast detail and promotional talking points, these improvements mean more power.

What does this mean for a PS4 Pro gamer?

There are many shades of grey, but mostly it means higher resolution graphics and more frames per second. Due to the fact that that it is being left to game developers to decide how they utilize the new processing power in the PS4 Pro, there is no uniform level of improvement.

There are myriad other graphical tweaks developers are implementing, such as enhanced textures and deeper draw distances. For the purposes of this list, however, we are just going to take a highest numbers claimed for resolution and framerate.

The List

Abzû – 2400X1350 with an "increased framerate"

– 2400X1350 with an "increased framerate" Arizona Sunshine VR – 1920X1080

– 1920X1080 Assassin's Creed: Ezio Collection - Native 4K at 30fps

- Native 4K at 30fps Assassin's Creed: Syndicate – 2880X1620 at 30fps

– 2880X1620 at 30fps Batman Return To Arkham – 1920X1080 at 30fps

– 1920X1080 at 30fps Battleborn – 4K at 30fps

– 4K at 30fps Battlefield 1 – 2880X1620 at 60fps

– 2880X1620 at 60fps Battlezone VR – 3360X1890

– 3360X1890 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – 4K

– 4K Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – 4K

– 4K Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – 4K

– 4K Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – 4K

– 4K Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – 2560X1440

– 2560X1440 Darksiders: Warmastered Edition – 4K at 60fps "in moment to moment gameplay"

– 4K at 60fps "in moment to moment gameplay" Dark souls 3 – 1920X1080 at up to 60fps

– 1920X1080 at up to 60fps Death Stranding – 4K (Release in 2018)

– 4K (Release in 2018) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – 4K

– 4K Destiny 2 – Adaptive 4K

– Adaptive 4K Diablo 3: Ultimate Evil Edition – 4K

– 4K Dishonored 2 – 2560x1440

– 2560x1440 The Division – 4K

– 4K The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition – 4K

– 4K The Elder Scrolls Online – 4K

– 4K F1 2017 – 4K

– 4K Fallout 4 – 1440p

– 1440p Farming Simulator – 4K

– 4K FIFA 17 – 4K up 60fps

– 4K up 60fps Final Fantasy 15 – 3200X1800

– 3200X1800 Firewatch – 2560X1440

– 2560X1440 For Honor – 2560X1400

– 2560X1400 Full Throttle Remastered – 4K

– 4K Ghost Recon: Wildlands – 2560X1440

– 2560X1440 Grand Turismo Sport – 4K

– 4K Gravity Rush – 3840X2160

– 3840X2160 Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice – 60fps

– 60fps Helldivers – 4K at 60fs

– 4K at 60fs Here They Lie – 4K

– 4K Hitman – 4K at 60fps

– 4K at 60fps Homefront: The Revolution – 4K

– 4K Horizon: Zero Dawn – 4K

– 4K Hustle Kings – 4K 60fps

– 4K 60fps Infamous: First Light – 3200X1800

– 3200X1800 Infamous: Second Son – 3200X1800

– 3200X1800 Injustice 2 – 2560X1440

– 2560X1440 Killing Floor 2 – 4K

– 4K Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – 4K at 60fps

– 4K at 60fps Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 4K

– 4K King of Fighters 14 – 4K

– 4K Knack – 3072X1728

– 3072X1728 Knack 2 – 1800p

– 1800p LA Noire – 4K

– 4K The Last of Us Remastered – 2560X1440 max. 1800p at 60fps or 2160 at 30fps

– 2560X1440 max. 1800p at 60fps or 2160 at 30fps The Last Guardian – 3840X2160 at variable frame rate. 1080p locked at 30fps

– 3840X2160 at variable frame rate. 1080p locked at 30fps Lego Harry Potter Collection – 2560X1440 at 60fps

– 2560X1440 at 60fps Let It Die – 2560X1440

– 2560X1440 Life is Strange: Before the Storm – 4K

– 4K Little Nightmares – 2880X1620 at 60fps

– 2880X1620 at 60fps Madden NFL 18 – 4K or 1080ps at 60fps

– 4K or 1080ps at 60fps Mafia 3 - 2560X1440

- 2560X1440 Mantis Burn Racing – 4K at 60fps

– 4K at 60fps Mass Effect: Andromeda – 3200X1800

– 3200X1800 Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – 4K or 1080p at 30fps

– 4K or 1080p at 30fps Middle-earth: Shadow of War – 4K cinematics and 1080p

– 4K cinematics and 1080p MLB The Show 17 – 4K, 2560X1440, or 1080p with "enhanced frame rate"

– 4K, 2560X1440, or 1080p with "enhanced frame rate" Mother Russia Bleeds – 3840X2160

– 3840X2160 MotoGP 17 – 2560X1440 at 60fps

– 2560X1440 at 60fps NBA 2K17 - 4K at 60fps

- 4K at 60fps NBA 2K18 - 4K at 60 fps

- 4K at 60 fps Neon Chrome - 4K

- 4K Nex Machina - 3360x1890 at 60fps or 1080 at 60fps locked

- 3360x1890 at 60fps or 1080 at 60fps locked Nier: Automata - 1080p at 60fps

- 1080p at 60fps Nioh - 1080p display: 1920×1080 (Movie Mode)

- 1080p display: 1920×1080 (Movie Mode) No Man's Sky - 3200x1800

- 3200x1800 Outlast 2 - 2560x1440 at 60fps

- 2560x1440 at 60fps Overwatch - 4K at 60fps

- 4K at 60fps Paladins - 4K

- 4K Paragon - 1080p at 60fps.

- 1080p at 60fps. PaRappa the Rapper Remastered - 4K (dynamic).

- 4K (dynamic). PES 2017 - 4K at 60fps.

- 4K at 60fps. Pyre - 4K at 60 fps.

- 4K at 60 fps. Ratchet & Clank - 3200x1800

- 3200x1800 Resident Evil 7 Biohazard - 3840x2160

- 3840x2160 Resogun - 4K

- 4K Rez Infinite - 3840 x 2160 at 60fps

- 3840 x 2160 at 60fps Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - 4K at 30fps

- 4K at 30fps Rocket League - 4K

- 4K Smite - 4K at 60fps

- 4K at 60fps Snake Pass - 2688x1512 at 30fps

- 2688x1512 at 30fps Sniper Elite 4 - 1920x1080 resolution at 60fps

- 1920x1080 resolution at 60fps Super Stardust Ultra - 4K at 60fps

- 4K at 60fps The Surge - 4K at 30fps

- 4K at 30fps Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization - 60fps

- 60fps Tethered - 4K at 60fps

- 4K at 60fps Thumper - 4K at 60fps

- 4K at 60fps Titanfall 2 - 2560×1440

- 2560×1440 Trackmania Turbo - 2880x1620 at 60fps

- 2880x1620 at 60fps Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - 2560×1440 at 30fps

- 2560×1440 at 30fps Uncharted 4: Lost Legacy - 4K at 60fps.

- 4K at 60fps. Verdun - 3200x1800 at 60fps.

- 3200x1800 at 60fps. Victor Vran: Overkill Edition - 2880x1620 at 60fps

- 2880x1620 at 60fps Viking Squad - 3840x2160 at 60fps

- 3840x2160 at 60fps Watch Dogs 2 - 3200x1800

- 3200x1800 Wheels of Aurelia - 3840x2160 at 60fps.

- 3840x2160 at 60fps. Wipeout Omega Collection - 4K (dependent on motion blur settings) at 60fps

- 4K (dependent on motion blur settings) at 60fps The Witcher 3 - 4K

- 4K The Witness - 4K at 60fps

- 4K at 60fps World of Tanks - 3200 x 1800

With all the various upgrades to existing games that will now be available on the PS4 Pro there is a decent argument for a PS4 Pro owner to revisit some of the games that may have sitting on the shelves gathering dust. The only difficulty will be tracking what sort of upgrades will be getting applied to each title.

What games will you be re-playing on your PS4 Pro?

Why are we reviewing PlayStation 4 games on Android Central? Let us explain.