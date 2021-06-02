While Roku devices make it easy to access your favorite subscription-based streaming services — including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney+ — the streaming brand also offers a variety of content that's free to stream via the Roku Channel. With that in mind, we've put together an extensive, if not totally complete, list of the best films and television content streaming for free on the Roku Channel right now.
Free movies on Roku Channel
The Roku Channel provides users access to a rotating roster of free movies every month. Whether you're into action and comedy films or lean more towards dramatic and romantic flicks, the Roku Channel has a ton of free film content to choose from. Here's an extensive roundup of what films are streaming for free on the Roku Channel currently.
Action movies on Roku Channel
- The Adventures of Shark Boy & Lava Girl in 3-D
- Charlie's Angels (2000)
- Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
- Cloverfield
- The Day After Tomorrow
- Gods of Egypt
- Minority Report
- The November Man
- The Saint
- Space Cowboys
- Troy
- We Own the Night
Comedy movies on Roku Channel
- Addams Family Values
- Annie (2014)
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Galaxy Quest
- Grandma's Boy
- Madea's Family Reunion
- Monster Trucks
- Mr. Church
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Rules of Engagement
- Say Anything
- Secondhand Lions
- Seventeen Again
Drama movies on Roku Channel
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Ali
- The Client
- Contact
- Dear John
- El Dorado
- The Fighter
- The Fugitive
- Gifted (2017)
- Gran Torino
- I Am Sam
- The Joy Luck Club
- Juice
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- The Neverending Story
- The Outsiders
- Rain Man
- Signs
- Those Bedroom Eyes
- The Women of Brewster Place
Romance movies on Roku Channel
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Broken Arrow (1996)
- Down with Love
- Elizabethtown
- Hope Floats
- Life As We Know It
- Moulin Rouge! (2001)
- P.S. I Love You
- Sense and Sensibility
- Unleashing Mr. Darcy
Thriller movies on Roku Channel
- Brick Mansions
- The Da Vinci Code
- Eraser
- The Recruit
- The Sixth Sense
- U.S. Marshals
Roku Originals on Roku Channel
The Roku Channel is also home to several Roku Originals series, which are free to watch at all times. Here's a roundup of all Roku Originals currently streaming for free on the Roku Channel.
- #FreeRayshawn
- About Face
- Bad Ideas with Adam Devine
- Barkitecture
- Big Rad Wolf
- Blackballed
- Centerpiece
- Chrissy's Court
- Cup of Joe
- Die Hart
- Dishmantled
- Dummy
- Fight Like A Girl
- Flipped
- The Fugitive
- Gayme Show
- Iron Sharpens Iron
- Last Looks
- Let's Roll with Tony Greenhand
- Most Dangerous Game
- Murder House Flip
- Murder Unboxed
- Night Gowns with Sasha Velour
- Prodigy
- Punk'd
- Reno 911!
- Royalties
- Shape of Pasta
- Thanks a Million
- You Ain't Got These
TV classics on Roku Channel
In addition to offering an impressive on-demand media library of Roku Originals, the Roku Channel offers a selection of episodes and complete television series that previously aired on other networks. Here's a list of popular TV series you can access in full for free on the Roku Channel.
- The Almighty Johnsons
- Bring It!
- Charlie's Angels
- The Client List
- Crimes of Passion
- Crime Stories
- Degrassi: The Next Generation
- Escape to the Country
- Extreme Cheapskates
- Extreme Homes
- Fear Itself
- Fit to Fat to Fit
- The Hard Corps
- Heartland
- Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns
- Hunter x Hunter
- I Survived
- It's Showtime at the Apollo
- Judge Mom
- Just Shoot Me!
- Kitchen Nightmares
- Lexx
- Little Women: NY
- Mike Hammer: Private Eye
- Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries
- Naruto
- News Radio
- The Saint
- Strong Medicine
- Taken
- That Girl
- Touched by an Angel
- Wise Guy
- Xena: Warrior Princess
Quibi shows coming to Roku Channel
Roku recently acquired the rights to a number of original series that debuted on the now-defunct Quibi streaming platform or were set to debut on Quibi before it shut down. While a handful of those series have already returned as Roku Originals, here's a rundown of Quibi shows that will be available soon for free on the Roku Channel.
- 50 States of Fright
- 60 in 6 by CBS News
- Agua Donkeys
- All the Feels by The Dodo
- The Andy Cohen Diaries
- Answered by Vox
- Around the World by BBC News
- Athletes After Hours by TMZ
- Benedict Men
- Centerpiece
- Close Up by E! News
- Crescendo
- The Daily Chill
- Don't Look Deeper
- Elba vs. Block
- The Expecting
- Fierce Queens
- For the Cultura by Telemundo
- Floored
- Gone Mental with Lior
- Hello America
- Home Movie: The Princess Bride
- I Promise
- Kirby Jenner
- Last Looks
- Late Night's Late Night by EW
- Life-Size Toys
- Mapleworth Murders
- Memory Hole
- &Music
- Musicology with Tim Kash
- NewsDay and NewsNight by CTV News
- Nice One!
- Nikki Fre$h
- No Filter by TMZ
- The Nod with Brittany & Eric
- The Now
- Pulso News by Telemundo
- Q Talks
- The Rachel Hollis Show
- The Replay by ESPN
- The Report by NBC News
- The Rotten Tomatoes Watch List
- Run This City
- The Sauce
- Sex Next Door
- Sexology with Shan Boodram
- Singled Out
- Skrrt With Offset
- Slugfest
- Speedrun by Polygon
- Spielberg's After Dark
- Sports AM by TSN
- The Stranger
- Survive
- Ten Weeks
- Thanks a Million
- Theatrical Trailers by Fandango
- This Joka with Will Smith
- TV + Streaming Trailers by Fandango
- Useless Celebrity History
- Weather Today by The Weather Channel
- When the Streetlights Go On
- Wireless
- You Ain't Got These
- Your Daily Horoscope
More free content on Roku Channel
In addition to offering the collection of free movies and television series listed above, Roku recently inked a deal with Saban Films that will enable Roku users to stream a selection of Saban's 2021 film slate for free exclusively on the Roku Channel.
The first Saban Films project set to debut on the Roku Channel will be the Michael Shannon and Patrick Schwarzenegger-starring Echo Boomers, which premieres on June 15. Other Saban Films projects scheduled to premiere in the near future include Happily, starring Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé; Percy VS Goliath, starring Academy Award winner Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci, and Zach Braff; and Under the Stadium Lights, starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson.
While Percy VS Goliath will only be released on the Roku Channel in the United States, Saban Films is expected to announce more films coming exclusively to the Roku Channel across the globe at a later date.
