While Roku devices make it easy to access your favorite subscription-based streaming services — including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney+ — the streaming brand also offers a variety of content that's free to stream via the Roku Channel. With that in mind, we've put together an extensive, if not totally complete, list of the best films and television content streaming for free on the Roku Channel right now.

Free movies on Roku Channel

The Roku Channel provides users access to a rotating roster of free movies every month. Whether you're into action and comedy films or lean more towards dramatic and romantic flicks, the Roku Channel has a ton of free film content to choose from. Here's an extensive roundup of what films are streaming for free on the Roku Channel currently.

The Roku Channel is also home to several Roku Originals series, which are free to watch at all times. Here's a roundup of all Roku Originals currently streaming for free on the Roku Channel.

In addition to offering an impressive on-demand media library of Roku Originals, the Roku Channel offers a selection of episodes and complete television series that previously aired on other networks. Here's a list of popular TV series you can access in full for free on the Roku Channel.

Roku recently acquired the rights to a number of original series that debuted on the now-defunct Quibi streaming platform or were set to debut on Quibi before it shut down. While a handful of those series have already returned as Roku Originals, here's a rundown of Quibi shows that will be available soon for free on the Roku Channel.

50 States of Fright

60 in 6 by CBS News

Agua Donkeys

All the Feels by The Dodo

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Answered by Vox

Around the World by BBC News

Athletes After Hours by TMZ

Benedict Men

Centerpiece

Close Up by E! News

Crescendo

The Daily Chill

Don't Look Deeper

Elba vs. Block

The Expecting

Fierce Queens

For the Cultura by Telemundo

Floored

Gone Mental with Lior

Hello America

Home Movie: The Princess Bride

I Promise

Kirby Jenner

Last Looks

Late Night's Late Night by EW

Life-Size Toys

Mapleworth Murders

Memory Hole

&Music

Musicology with Tim Kash

NewsDay and NewsNight by CTV News

Nice One!

Nikki Fre$h

No Filter by TMZ

The Nod with Brittany & Eric

The Now

Pulso News by Telemundo

Q Talks

The Rachel Hollis Show

The Replay by ESPN

The Report by NBC News

The Rotten Tomatoes Watch List

Run This City

The Sauce

Sex Next Door

Sexology with Shan Boodram

Singled Out

Skrrt With Offset

Slugfest

Speedrun by Polygon

Spielberg's After Dark

Sports AM by TSN

The Stranger

Survive

Ten Weeks

Thanks a Million

Theatrical Trailers by Fandango

This Joka with Will Smith

TV + Streaming Trailers by Fandango

Useless Celebrity History

Weather Today by The Weather Channel

When the Streetlights Go On

Wireless

You Ain't Got These

Your Daily Horoscope

More free content on Roku Channel

In addition to offering the collection of free movies and television series listed above, Roku recently inked a deal with Saban Films that will enable Roku users to stream a selection of Saban's 2021 film slate for free exclusively on the Roku Channel.

The first Saban Films project set to debut on the Roku Channel will be the Michael Shannon and Patrick Schwarzenegger-starring Echo Boomers, which premieres on June 15. Other Saban Films projects scheduled to premiere in the near future include Happily, starring Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé; Percy VS Goliath, starring Academy Award winner Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci, and Zach Braff; and Under the Stadium Lights, starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson.

While Percy VS Goliath will only be released on the Roku Channel in the United States, Saban Films is expected to announce more films coming exclusively to the Roku Channel across the globe at a later date.