Square Enix had a pretty big press conference on the first day of E3 2019. During their presentation, there was a ton of Final Fantasy love, with several different games coming to pretty much every platform possible. Let's take a rundown at all of the Final Fantasy games that Square Enix announced during E3 2019. Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The headliner of Square Enix's Final Fantasy announcements was Final Fantasy 7 Remake, of course.

During E3 2019, Square Enix showed off an extended gameplay demo that gave us a better look at how gameplay works in FF7R. They also revealed Tifa in action, to the delight of many fans. Final Fantasy 7 Remake also got a release date. It will be available on March 3, 2020 for the PlayStation 4. This remake will be episodic, with the first part taking up two Blu-Ray discs. Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Everything you need to know Final Fantasy VIII Remaster

Fans of Final Fantasy VIII, rejoice! The game is finally getting a remaster, and it will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

Keep in mind that this is not a remake like Final Fantasy 7. It's only a remaster, so that means HD graphics that will look better on modern TVs, and other improvements. Nothing has changed in terms of gameplay. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is coming out sometime in 2019. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered announced at E3 2019 Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles

If you were a fan of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles on the GameCube, good news! It's coming back in a Remastered Edition, and it will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Google Play.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles features the same single player campaign from the original release, but multiplayer can be done online now. Crystal Chronicles will be available this winter. Square Enix announces Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles at E3 2019 Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is one of the more popular mobile games from Square Enix, and it is getting its own spinoff called War of the Visions. The game is currently in development.