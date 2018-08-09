Today, Sony said it has officially sold more than 525 million PlayStation systems including everything from PlayStation VR to the PlayStation Vita. To celebrate that accomplishment, Sony is releasing a limited edition 500 Million PlayStation 4 Pro gaming console. When it says limited, it means it. Only 50,000 will be made, and each one will come with a commemorative copper plate on the front with that console's serial number etched into it.

The case will feature a transluscent dark blue shell and come with a DualShock 4 wireless controller with a matching scheme. The console will also come with a PlayStation camera, vertical stand, and mono headset. The internal hard drive is 2TB, which is the largest of any PlayStation 4 Pro so far. A few of the copper plates mentioned above will also include unique historical numbers related to PlayStation's history. You'll get all of that for $500, and pre-orders begin on August 24.

You will also be able to get the DualShock 4 controller by itself for $64.99. A 500 Million limited edition Gold headset featuring that same dark blue translucent color will also be around for $99,99, but both of these devices will only be available in limited quantities. Those will start selling sometime in September.

Check out the PlayStation Blog Flickr account, which includes a lot of detailed photos of this one-of-a-kind console.