In less than four months, Google is expected to announce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The rumors and leaks we've seen so far are pointing towards devices with dual front-facing cameras, much slimmer bezels, and all-glass designs.

There's already a lot of hype and excitement surrounding Google's third generation of Android phones, but even so, the Pixel 2 series is still holding up incredibly well.

One user in the Android Central forums asked if it was still worth picking up a Pixel 2 this late in 2018, and the response from the community was a resounding "YES!"

Morty2264

I would still recommend the Pixel 2 line today. Great software and form factors, excellent camera, and you can't beat the smoothness of stock Android. However, like the user above me stated, only you can make that decision for yourself. :) Let us know what you decide!

Reply
Eggmundo

Definitely still worth either the 2 or 2XL if you find one at a great price (even back in December I got mine for only £529).

Reply
Ry

Even when the Pixel 3 comes out, I think it will still be worth it to get a Pixel 2 XL.

Reply
Mr Segundus

I think so. I just picked up a black and white Pixel 2 XL yesterday even though I know the Pixel 3 XL will be out in like 4 months. Quick security updates and great software + the best cameras still on a smartphone = no brainer there. The battery life on this device is so much better than the battery life on my S9+.

Reply

What do you think? Would you still get a Pixel 2 knowing the Pixel 3 is right around the corner?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Main

Best Buy Verizon Google Store Project Fi