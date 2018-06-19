In less than four months, Google is expected to announce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The rumors and leaks we've seen so far are pointing towards devices with dual front-facing cameras, much slimmer bezels, and all-glass designs.
There's already a lot of hype and excitement surrounding Google's third generation of Android phones, but even so, the Pixel 2 series is still holding up incredibly well.
One user in the Android Central forums asked if it was still worth picking up a Pixel 2 this late in 2018, and the response from the community was a resounding "YES!"
What do you think? Would you still get a Pixel 2 knowing the Pixel 3 is right around the corner?