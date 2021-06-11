A mere 365 days after it was originally due to start, the best teams and players in Europe are finally set to collide in European football's showpiece tournament.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of every Euro 2020 match no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Set to take place across eleven different cities spanning the continent, 24 teams are set to battle it out over 51 games during the month-long tournament.
A Ronaldo-led Portugal were winners in the last edition of the competition five years ago, but Gareth Southgate's young England side are the outright favourites with the bookies this time out.
Boasting the likes of Kylian Mbappé and N'Golo Kanté, Didier Deschamps' France are many pundits pick to lift the trophy on July 11, while Belgium golden generation of stars including Kevin De Buyne will be hoping to finally live up to the expectations surrounding their talented squad.
Read on for your full guide to watching Euro 2020 online, and live stream every match for free.
Euro 2020: Where and when?
Taking place between Friday 11 June until Sunday 11 July, this year's tournament will take place across multiple countries for the first time, with matches set to be played in stadiums in London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Seville, Glasgow and Copenhagen.
A full schedule of matches can be found at the bottom of the page.
Watch Euro 2020 online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Euro 2020 further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching a match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Euro 2020 online in the U.S.
ESPN and ABC share exclusive English language broadcast rights to Euro 2020 matches in the U.S. If you're a subscriber to either network as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via the ESPN and ABC websites.
If you're not a cable TV customer, then check out over-the-top streaming service FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better still, if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service costs $65 a month for 120 channels.
Fubo TV
Since FuboTV carries both ESPN and ABC, you can use it to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.
How to stream Euro 2020 live in the UK for FREE
Viewers in the UK can watch all the action from Euro 2020 for free live on the BBC and ITV, or by using the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub streaming apps. ITV have the rights to 27 games including the mouth-watering clash between England and Scotland at Wembley, while the BBC has the rights to 25 games. Both networks are free-to-air, however you'll need a valid UK TV license.
Welsh language station S4C will also be showing select matches live, including all of Wales' group stage games, with the channel's coverage also available to stream online via BBC iPlayer.
If you aren't in the country during Euro 2020, using a VPN will allow you to watch every match just like you would if you were at home.
BBC iPlayer
Stream the BBC's coverage of Euro 2020 for free online with BBC iPlayer.
ITV Hub
ITV's live Euro 2020 games are available free to viewers in the UK with a valid TV licence.
Live stream Euro 2020 live in Australia
Footy mad Aussies can watch all 51 matches of Euro 2020 live via Optus Sport. Optus's coverage is available to stream via mobile and tablet with the network's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Optus Sport
Optus Sport is your go-to for Euro 2020 coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash.
Live stream Euro 2020 in Canada
Canadian viewers will be able to watch every match of Euro 2020 via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both options will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for either network's standalone streaming services TSN Direct or TVA Sports Direct.
Euro 2020: Full fixture list
All times shown in CET:
Group stage
Friday 11 June
- Group A: Turkey vs Italy (9pm, Rome)
Saturday 12 June
- Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (3pm, Baku)
- Group B: Denmark vs Finland (6pm, Copenhagen)
- Group B: Belgium vs Russia (9pm, St Petersburg)
Sunday 13 June
- Group D: England vs Croatia (3pm, London)
- Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (6pm, Bucharest)
- Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (9pm, Amsterdam)
Monday 14 June
- Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (3pm Glasgow)
- Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (6pm, St Petersburg)
- Group E: Spain vs Sweden (9pm, Seville)
Tuesday 15 June
- Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (6pm, Budapest)
- Group F: France vs Germany (9pm, Munich)
Wednesday 16 June
- Group B: Finland vs Russia (3pm, St Petersburg)
- Group A: Turkey vs Wales (6pm, Baku)
- Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (9pm, Rome)
Thursday 17 June
- Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (3pm, Bucharest)
- Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (6pm, Copenhagen)
- Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (9pm, Amsterdam)
Friday 18 June
- Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (3pm, St Petersburg)
- Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (6pm, Glasgow)
- Group D: England vs Scotland (9pm, London)
Saturday 19 June
- Group F: Hungary vs France (3pm, Budapest)
- Group F: Portugal vs Germany (6pm, Munich)
- Group E: Spain vs Poland (9pm, Seville)
Sunday 20 June
- Group A: Italy vs Wales (6pm, Rome)
- Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (6pm, Baku)
Monday 21 June
- Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (6pm, Amsterdam)
- Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (6pm, Bucharest)
- Group B: Russia vs Denmark (9pm, Copenhagen)
- Group B: Finland vs Belgium (9pm, St Petersburg)
Tuesday 22 June
- Group D: Czech Republic vs England (9pm, London)
- Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (9pm, Glasgow)
Wednesday 23 June
- Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (6pm, Seville)
- Group E: Sweden vs Poland (6pm, St Petersburg)
- Group F: Germany vs Hungary (9pm, Munich)
- Group F: Portugal v France (9pm, Budapest)
Knockout phase
Round of 16 Saturday 26 June
- 1: 2A vs 2B (6pm, Amsterdam)
- 2: 1A vs 2C (9pm, London)
Sunday 27 June
- 3: 1C vs 3D/E/F 6pm, Budapest)
- 4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (9pm, Seville)
Monday 28 June
- 5: 2D vs 2E (6pm, Copenhagen)
- 6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (9pm, Bucharest)
Tuesday 29 June
- 7: 1D vs 2F (6pm, London)
- 8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (9pm, Glasgow)
Quarter-finals
Friday 2 July
- QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (6pm, St Petersburg)
- QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (9pm, Munich)
Saturday 3 July
- QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (6pm, Baku)
- QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (9pm, Rome)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 6 July
8 SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (9pm, London)
Wednesday 7 July
- SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (9pm, London)
Euro 2020 Final
Sunday 11 July
- Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (9pm, London)
