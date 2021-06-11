A mere 365 days after it was originally due to start, the best teams and players in Europe are finally set to collide in European football's showpiece tournament.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of every Euro 2020 match no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Set to take place across eleven different cities spanning the continent, 24 teams are set to battle it out over 51 games during the month-long tournament.

A Ronaldo-led Portugal were winners in the last edition of the competition five years ago, but Gareth Southgate's young England side are the outright favourites with the bookies this time out.

Boasting the likes of Kylian Mbappé and N'Golo Kanté, Didier Deschamps' France are many pundits pick to lift the trophy on July 11, while Belgium golden generation of stars including Kevin De Buyne will be hoping to finally live up to the expectations surrounding their talented squad.

Read on for your full guide to watching Euro 2020 online, and live stream every match for free.

Euro 2020: Where and when?

Taking place between Friday 11 June until Sunday 11 July, this year's tournament will take place across multiple countries for the first time, with matches set to be played in stadiums in London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Seville, Glasgow and Copenhagen.

A full schedule of matches can be found at the bottom of the page.

Watch Euro 2020 online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Euro 2020 further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching a match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.