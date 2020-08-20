Now that we're past halfway in 2020, you should really consider picking up a smart robot vacuum. They've been around for a few years at this point and while they have been pretty expensive in the past, there are a bunch of affordable options out there now that are pretty fantastic. One such option is the Eufy RoboVac 30C Max.

This model regularly sells for around $300 at Amazon, but today only you can pick one up for just $209.99. This is one of its best direct price drops to date, though it won't stick around for long.

Though there are tons of robot vaccums to choose from these days, this particular model features the strongest suction of any model Eufy has released yet. It operates quietly and the slim design won't take up much space. You can control the vacuum with a free app on your smartphone or by using it in conjunction with a smart home helper like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Use the app or your voice to schedule routines, start a cleaning spree, find your robot pal, and more. The vacuum is suitable for use on both carpet and hardwood.

The 30C Max has BoostIQ technology which intelligently and automatically increases suction based on the surface it's cleaning. Your purchase includes a variety of accessories, like extra filters and cable ties, plus a pack of boundary strips. Use the boundary strips to tell the vacuum not to go where you don't want it. It's smart enough to avoid stairs and other pitfalls, but for example, you could tell it not to enter your kid's playroom, which is bound to have little plastic toys scattered around.

