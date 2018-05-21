The Eufy RoboVac 11S slim self-charging robotic vacuum cleaner has dropped in price for the first time. It is down to $186.99 when it has been selling for around $220 since it first released in early May. Other versions of the RoboVac have dropped in price in the past, but this one never has.

The RoboVac 11S is slimmer than other versions while still having even more powerful suction. It uses BoostIQ tech to increase that suction power when it's needed. The rechargeable battery delivers up to 100 minutes of performance, and the vacuum will return to its dock automatically when the battery runs low. It uses infrared sensors to evade obstacles and stop itself from falling down steps. It comes with a remote control, charging base, power adapter, and several brushes and accessories. Eufy backs it up with a 12-month warranty. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 2,900 reviews.

