There have been a lot of innovations in the smart security camera market over the last few years, but a couple pain points that still remain are complicated setup processes and short battery life. Eufy, the Anker-owned smart home brand, is now trying to tackle both of those issues with the EverCam.

EverCam was recently launched on Kickstarter by Eufy, and it offers a lot of the features you'd come to expect – including facial recognition, IP66 weatherproofing, night vision, and a wide 140-degree field of view with 1080p Full HD recording. However, EverCam goes a step further by not requiring any wires and promising 365-days of battery life before needing to be charged up.

How is that possible?

In regards to the wire-free design, you'll start out by connecting EverCam's base station to your Wi-Fi network and plugging it into a wall outlet inside your home. The camera itself wirelessly communicates to the base station using low-frequency technology, and it can be attached to the included mount or any existing metal surface using built-in magnets.

As for the 365-day battery life, the EverCam is powered by a 13,400 mAh battery from Anker and switches to a low-power mode when it doesn't detect motion. This means you won't get 24/7 recording like some other cameras offer, but Eufy says this also allows for 95% fewer false alarms thanks to a three-step motion detection process.