There have been a lot of innovations in the smart security camera market over the last few years, but a couple pain points that still remain are complicated setup processes and short battery life. Eufy, the Anker-owned smart home brand, is now trying to tackle both of those issues with the EverCam.
EverCam was recently launched on Kickstarter by Eufy, and it offers a lot of the features you'd come to expect – including facial recognition, IP66 weatherproofing, night vision, and a wide 140-degree field of view with 1080p Full HD recording. However, EverCam goes a step further by not requiring any wires and promising 365-days of battery life before needing to be charged up.
How is that possible?
In regards to the wire-free design, you'll start out by connecting EverCam's base station to your Wi-Fi network and plugging it into a wall outlet inside your home. The camera itself wirelessly communicates to the base station using low-frequency technology, and it can be attached to the included mount or any existing metal surface using built-in magnets.
As for the 365-day battery life, the EverCam is powered by a 13,400 mAh battery from Anker and switches to a low-power mode when it doesn't detect motion. This means you won't get 24/7 recording like some other cameras offer, but Eufy says this also allows for 95% fewer false alarms thanks to a three-step motion detection process.
The EverCam comes with an included 16GB microSD card that "records approximately 1 year of video on one camera, with 10 videos per day, 30 seconds each." You can obviously purchase a larger microSD card if you'd like, and Eufy will also sell an optional cloud storage service for $2.99/month.
Other features of the EverCam include two-way communication using the built-in microphone and speaker, an anti-them alarm that's triggered when the camera is forcibly removed, and full remote control via the Eufy mobile app.
EverCam's retail price is currently set at $329, but you can pick it up for just $219 with the limited-time Kickstarter Special. Shipments are expected to go out this September, and at the time of publication, Eufy's already had over $595,000 in pledges with a goal of just $50,000.