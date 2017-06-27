Google fined a record $2.7 billion for promoting its own comparison shopping service ahead of rival offerings.
A Bloomberg report from yesterday suggested Google could be hit with a record fine by the European Union's antitrust regulator over the company's alleged manipulation of search results. The regulator has now announced that it is levying a $2.7 billion fine on Google for abusing its dominance as a search engine by giving an "illegal advantage" to its own comparison shopping service.
The EU states that Google favored its own price comparison engine — Google Shopping — over rival services, thereby denying companies the ability to compete. From EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager:
Google has come up with many innovative products and services that have made a difference to our lives. That's a good thing. But Google's strategy for its comparison shopping service wasn't just about attracting customers by making its product better than those of its rivals. Instead, Google abused its market dominance as a search engine by promoting its own comparison shopping service in its search results, and demoting those of competitors.
What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation.
According to the ruling, Google's manipulation of search results has led to a significant decrease in traffic for rival comparison shopping services, amounting to as much as a 85% drop in countries like the UK. At the same time, the commission found that Google's own service picked up a 45-fold increase in traffic in the UK. As noted by the EU:
These sudden drops could also not be explained by other factors. Some competitors have adapted and managed to recover some traffic but never in full.
The EU said it decided to impose the fine after conducting a thorough investigation in which the commission reviewed documents from Google and "other market players," analyzed 1.7 billion search queries, pored through click-through rates along with financial and traffic data.
The EU commission is giving Google 90 days to stop its "illegal conduct" and tweak its search algorithm to favor rival services just as favorably as its own:
Google has to apply the same processes and methods to position and display rival comparison shopping services in Google's search results pages as it gives to its own comparison shopping service.
Failing to comply with the decision will allow the EU to fine Google up to 5% of its daily turnover. Given the impact of the EU's investigation and the fact that it affects Google's core business, the company is likely to appeal the decision. Google has previously affirmed that its practices were well within the confines of the law, and the search giant is doing the same this time around. In a statement, Google said:
We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case.
This isn't the only antitrust investigation Google is facing in the EU: the company is also facing charges for preferring its own services on its Adsense for Search platform, and bundling Google Search as the default search engine on Android.
This is just the First EU investigation which cost Google nearly 3 Billion and the other two are much bigger cases as they relate to Adsense and Android respectively. Expect, At least $10 Billion as the total fines over all these Anti trust cases.
Well, UK is leaving EU so they need to patch the budget hole... I expect even more of this in the near future, not necessarily Google being a victim...
The most ridiculous comment you could possibly have made. This has NOTHING to do with the UK's decision to leave the EU. In the past the regulator has also fined Microsoft and made Apple stump up for taxes. The EU isn't "patching the budget hole" it is standing up for its citizens.
What this is, is Google taking advantage of its position. Google isn't the victim and it has done wrong by EU rules. Therefore it should pay.
And that is your opinion, you have rights to have one. Mine is above... Any problem with that??
If the EU was doing such a good job standing up for its citizens your country wouldn't be in the process of leaving it.
Very spurious logic. You assume the general populace votes in its own best interest, there's little evidence of that being true.
We don't know either way do we. From the outside looking in, Britain was just a tool for France and Germany to use to their advantage. Britain was always playing 2nd fiddle to those 2.
I never said EU is cool and dandy. It is a bunch of corrupted office clerks w/o common sense in many areas. UK is leaving for many other reasons. Some of them silly, some have merit. What is certain is the budget hole that will be left after UK's exit. This budget hole need to be patched in some way... Charging ANY business overblown penalties is one way...
My comment was for Richard not you.
Sorry, need to take some smart reading lessons :)
You just sound like you're blindly defending Google.
They did wrong, they got punished. Just as Microsoft and Apple did before them and no doubts others will after.
Amazon has some pretty shady practices with regards taxes and loopholes. Sure they'll be under scrutiny at some point.
Why is it Google's job to make sure their competitors are successful? Give me a legitimate answer.
Because it's the law.
It may not be a law you agree with, but it is the law. What more legitimate reason could there be?
It's not, but they broke the EU laws. It's as simple as that. The US fined them 500 million for illegally allowing Canadian drug companies for placing ads in the US. 22 million for violating privacy laws. Should the US not have fined them for breaking our laws?
We're not leaving it based on how it treats tech companies.
I personally don't care that you're leaving it at all. My comment was for the sake of my argument.
Google has 100 billion in cash, for them to pay just 3 billion is nothing. Google should respect the EU
F&$@ the EU. Something France and Germany invented to artificially prop up their economies.
Seeing how the EU countries can't even afford to fully fund their own militaries, they have to get money from somewhere.
We do have money. But unlike other places like good old 'murica, we prefer to fully fund other things like public education and a national health system for everyone. You know... Priorities.
Thanks for getting this case right Harish. Florence incorrectly reported yesterday that this was the AdSense case. Hopefully the comments today will be less "Murica, and EU is just picking on US companies" than I saw yesterday. It was embarrassing to read. I guess those guys don't realize US companies only make up 15% of the EU investigations.
America first any and every time. If you don't agree leave and if you're not here don't come. This is predominantly an American site regardless of what the AC guys might say.
I am American, but I also realize if Google violated EU law they should have to pay a fine. I just don't get those that don't understand that companies can't get away with violating other countries' laws without penalty. It seems Google can do no wrong on this site, and it's always somebody elses fault when they falter, break the law, etc.
Sigh.
Then this doesn't really bother you does it, because it's a legal matter in a part of the world you clearly don't care about.
Revolutionary thinking: just because you're American, doesn't mean you have to be an arsehole. This is a predominantly US site, but predominantly doesn't mean solely, and when there's an article about Europe written by a gentleman from India, it might be time to learn to share the toys with the other children.
America pours money into Europe's defense. Money that could be spent in America so it pis*** me off when Europe tries to screw over anything American. We don't get a fair return on the investment. I'm guessing you're from Europe so you wouldn't understand.
It's mutual, the only real reason the UK maintains its nuclear arsenal is because of its defence pact with the US.
You really think the US just throws money at other countries without benefit? Get real. As you say, it's America first.
I would suggest you be more concerned with how the EU is going to take Britain to the cleaners with that break-up fee. You guys can't even self-govern without having to pay. Long live the EU. LOL.
Yeah... That's how the comments always go on these sorts of articles, jingoists get jingoistic.
Never seems to occur, even then pointed out, that the main reason Americans don't hear when sanctions are levied against non-US companies is because they don't care...
Pretty simple, if you do business in ANY region and don't follow the rules, you get penalised.