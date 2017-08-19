Essential isn't even trying to compete with Samsung or even LG with their first phone.
You've probably read at least one "first look" at the Essential Phone. They all have a few things in common, and mostly leave us with the impression that it's an interesting first try from a new company. It's definitely an ambitious device in some ways, especially in the looks department. What you're probably not going to see is the Essential Phone at the top of any "must buy" lists beside the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6. And I think that's just fine with Andy Rubin (the founder of Android) and company.
At least for now.
It's almost impossible for a new company to come along and make any headway in the Android world. Samsung takes almost all the business, and long-established brands like Motorola, HTC, and LG fight over the scraps, hoping to turn a profit. It takes three things to compete: a good product, agreements with U.S. carriers, and millions of dollars in advertising. At first glance, Essential has a good product, but that's where its competitiveness ends. Partnering with Sprint and TELUS alone and relying on word-of-mouth advertising just isn't good enough if you want to move a lot of product.
Andy Rubin knows this. Jason Mackenzie, head of sales for Essential and former president of HTC America, knows this. Everyone involved with the Essential Phone knows this. And while the company wouldn't complain if it ended up selling 20 million Essential Phones, it probably has simple, more focused goals right now: getting enthusiasts and industry people to talk about something new and grabbing our attention. That's a safe play and a smart play for the first phone from a brand new company. It costs money to build phones that have to sit in a warehouse waiting to be bought. It takes compromise (at least initially) to get companies like Verizon and AT&T to put your phones on their shelves and in their warehouses because that means they have less room for iPhones and Galaxy phones. And we all know how expensive advertising can be. A new company, no matter how well-known the people who built it are, has to be very careful.
Essential doesn't want to be a company that sells phones; it wants to be a company that also sells phones.
Essential has another trick up its sleeve, too — plans for a whole-house automation line. That's probably a harder sell than a phone, but that market doesn't have a Samsung to run away with all the numbers and Essential has one awesome thing to show people with a phone that looks very different and will act as a universal remote for everything in your house. Rubin and his team are wizards at smart machines, automation, and robotics. If they can catch your eye with a slick device like the Essential Phone, they can continue to impress with a line of home products that are attractive and work as advertised. Rather, if they can catch the eye of a non-enthusiast who only knows about Amazon's Echo and Alexa when it comes to doing things like switching their lights or locking their doors.
I'm not suggesting that Essential doesn't care about the phone segment of the market, just that they have a bigger picture and a multi-year plan for their company. Or maybe I'm wrong and they just want to sell as many phones as they can. Either way, it's going to be interesting to watch.
Reader comments
Price is too high. People can argue all day that it's worth it. "835 processor, titanium and ceramic, etc." but very few will consider dropping $750+ after tax on a new, partially compromised phone that is completely unknown vs established flagships like the Galaxy S and Note series or LG G and V series. And the established ones, while equally expensive in many cases, are sold through all carries with multiple financing options. The only way to successfully pull this off is to undercut on price. OnePlus is a prime example. If they came out of the gate with a $600+ phone, we wouldn't be talking about OnePlus today...
TRUTH
Agreed, Andy has the loyalty of tech people that know who he is, that's appeal, but outside of that it means nothing to a regular consumer. Best wishes on future products, good to see new products!
I don't think Andy's name will go beyond a very short, initial curiosity among hardcore Android fans. That sentiment won't carry anything in the long term. Unless they're happy being an extremely small, niche OEM, they've priced themselves out of the market.
If Essential sold the phone outside the US and Canada, maybe they'd have a chance.
We usually buy the phones outright, no carrier subsidies.
Flagship phones cost up to around 1000 Euros.
They can't build them in any kind of meaningful quantities. A full global launch is probably out of the question for now.
Targeting enthusiasts might be a wise move.
The mainstream is all but impossible to get a hold off. Look at LG and HTC for instance. 2 great products but ones that also couldn’t shift in a significant number to help their bottom line.
Enthusiasts are an easier one to grab a hold of.
Google already has "enthusiasts" with the Pixel line. OnePlus has another bite from that pie. Not much left for a very expensive unknown with a reputation for missed promises and delays.
Well, at least they have a product and it isn't complete vaporware.
It's early days, but they have a chance to make it up.
Enthusiasts are also the type who's more willing to try something new.
If they can push out another phone by the holidays, cheaper or at least more refined, they could possibly be on to something, using this first phone as an example of what they're capable of. But if this is it for the next year or so, they better hope investors keep pouring in cash, because this phone on its own will carry nothing.
Well, I remember Essential saying that they don't intend to sell these in big numbers. Rather, their goal is to use this to show what they can do and then make something closer to mainstream next time
I think they still said they need/want to sell a million. That's not going to be easy with little or no marketing from an unknown upstart with a very expensive product in a very, very crowded field. Don't get me wrong, I like the Essential phone, but I think it's unfortunately a recipe for failure. We'll see...
You got a good point. Something a little cheaper with waterproofing, with maybe a snapdragon 660..
I think there is still room for Essential. I don't see it being a mass market player but an important niche player. With end of the Nexus line, I think there are still a large number of those users that did not automatically switch to Pixel line do the price. Essential is no OnePlus and it does not need to be. I think $699 is reasonably priced. It's not $899 that you pay for segment leaders. I am drawn by the Nexus like attributes. The price might not be a bargain but I would willing pay for something original...of quality (just my perception ) and pure Android.
I feel the same way, but we're a very rare breed. And the pixel line has been a success so far. I hope that Essential becomes an important player. It'd be best for everyone. But based on recent history, if nothing else, they have a huge mountain to climb.
Samsung is already taking most of the enthusiast business. S8 is a more feature packed phone than essential.
I think as Jerry alluded to, the phone isn't their endgame, and a lot of people are focusing on that. They have a much broader picture of where they think the money is at, and a phone is a good introduction into that general sphere of products.
It's also a very, very crowded field with very established players...
I'm more interested in the Essential than I thought I'd be. I'm waiting to compare it to the Pixel XL 2.
I'm also curious to see how long it takes the Essential to get Android O.
I did not even think about it until this morning for some reason, but the ph-1 is devoid of all branding. That is amazing. No Apple symbol or Motorola stamp...no Verizon check mark, not even an fcc stamp. Think about it. Look at your phone!!! Mine has the Motorola M badge, the Verizon Badge, Droid badge, and the FCC stamp on the very bottom. It really has become 2nd nature and I honestly stopped noticing, I mean heck even Google puts the "G" on the Pixel line. Google's DayDream is stamped with the "G" as well.
When you stop and look at the phone it really is a masterpiece.
This is a good phone. Most of the big time reviewers say it's a work in progress. Well if this the case why would you spend 700.00 on it. Andy Rubin has clout in the Android world but for the average John Q Public will they pay the price. I kinda of doubt it! Overpriced & over hyped For what is being offered!
I wonder how that camera cut out affects movie watching (or any video for that matter). I know folks were concerned about not seeing all notifications up there but that's not a problem for me. The question is rather, will I have a dark dot in my movie or an entire black bar on that side? 🤔
The new iPhone is supposed to have that kind of cut out as well, only bigger (from what early pictures show). I wonder how well that goes down if it really affects watching videos!
A black bar appears which mimics a bezel. Screen size is reduced.
That's the case for just about everything other than the home screen and settings. Kind of defeats the purpose. The S8 and G6 handles the unconventional screen size much better.
If sprint gets the word out, and advertises it, like they would do with, maybe iPhone? People would know that it exist. It doesn't have to be heavily advertised, but, at least let the general public know.
Sprint is the loser carrier in the US. Like it or not. They have no clout and a sinking user base (and HORRIBLE network quality). Their advertising will make it appear to be a Sprint exclusive, so no one else will think to consider it. I don't consider Sprint to be an asset to any OEM. Any of the other 3 major networks would've been so much better for them.
No IP68 rating, no expandable storage, and mediocre cameras, no thanks.