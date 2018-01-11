Replacement fast charger, new USB-C headphones, a carrying case for the Essential 360 Camera, and more.
The Essential Phone was a difficult device to recommend when it first launched at $699, but following the price cut down to $499, it's now a fairly decent purchase as long as you know what you're getting into. If you recently picked up an Essential Phone and are looking to outfit it with a few new accessories, Essential now has you covered.
The company announced on Twitter that it was finally selling official accessories on its website, and while there's nothing particularly groundbreaking here, it's still worth checking out. You can pick up another 27W fast charger in either black or white for $39, and $15 will get a backup USB-C to 3.5mm dongle in those same colors if you happen to lose the one that comes included with the Essential Phone.
If dongles aren't your thing, you can also buy two new USB-C headphones. The cheapest of the two is the Earphones Mini at $49, and they come with USB Audio Class 2 support, small, medium, and large earbud tips, and an included carrying case. Stepping up to the Earphones HD will cost you $99, and the main difference with these is that they have 9.2mm drivers with Hi-Res Audio support.
Lastly, the accessories page also shows a new carrying case for the Essential 360 Camera that comes in both black and red. There's no word on price or availability, with the website merely saying that it's "coming soon." Essential's Phone Dock charger is here as well, but it's also still not available to buy despite being announced back in May of 2017.
Essential Phone
- Essential Phone review
- Essential Phone specs
- The latest Essential Phone news
- Join our Essential Phone forums!
Reader comments
Essential starts selling a few new accessories
I am curious to what you mean by "it's now a fairly decent purchase as long as you know what you're getting into."
I purchased an Essential about a month ago and it is an amazing phone. No bloatware, a solid feeling phone, full screen, amazing body, etc.
I am not sure what more you want. Yes the camera isn't the best but with its updates it is okay. I look forward to Oreo and future updates.
I purchased a S8 before i bought the Essential Phone and within 10 hours of having it the back completely cracked. I wish "I knew what i was getting into" then. I live in an area where there is no Samsung support so I sold it to someone who was close enough to get it fixed.
I am a techie and can say this is one of, if not my favourite phone that I have ever owned. - Not just because of the cost,
Anybody heard the new earphones? "My driver's bigger than yours" isn't enough reason to shell out $50 or $100...
I'd appreciate if they fix the horrible freezing camera issues. I'm lucky if I get to take a picture and it not freeze up. Also, I bought the 360 camera... of course the phone didn't recognize it, so I had to send it back. Sigh..