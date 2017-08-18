When it comes to joining the smartphone market, the path isn't simply defined. It's pretty rare nowadays to see a brand new smartphone company launch from scratch, and it's rarer still that it chooses to launch right into the ultra-competitive high-end smartphone space. The final piece forming this triumvirate of rarity is actually shipping a product — something that Essential has actually done. Sure hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital helps, as does the leadership of one of the founders of Android, but this is still no small feat. And despite being its first ever product, the Essential Phone isn't some sort of short-sighted or incomplete gimmick. It's the real deal, with proper specs, serious hardware and desirable stock software. After a brief hiccup with its shipping timeline, Essential has a full e-commerce launch, as well as a retail partnership with Best Buy and carrier partnerships with Sprint and Telus. Yup, it's done things properly and actually started off its life on the right track. But with all of the launch hurdles out of the way, we now have a new phone to evaluate. In a world where the top-end Galaxy S8, LG G6 and HTC U11 (not to mention a whole field of less-expensive phones like the OnePlus 5) exist, where does the Essential Phone stand out? We cover it here in our review. See at Amazon About this review We always desire to use a phone for an extended period of time before writing a review, but given the circumstances of receiving the Essential Phone, in this case we're publishing this initial review just over two days after receiving it. Usage was on both AT&T and T-Mobile in the greater San Jose, CA and Seattle, WA areas. The phone was provided to Android Central for review by Essential. Given the time constraint, you won't yet find complete impressions of some aspects of the experience that take more time to evaluate. Those will come in due time, when we've used the phone long enough to speak specifically to them. And though the phone was using complete, stable software as we reviewed it, our Essential Phone did receive an update a few hours prior to publishing this review primarily with camera improvements and also minor interface tweaks. This review can and will be updated, as necessary, with further impressions of this software update and time using the phone in the coming days. With all of that said, these are our first impressions of the Essential Phone after a little over 48 hours.

Condensed version Essential Phone Hands-on video For the abbreviated, visual take on the new Essential phone, be sure to check out our hands-on video above. Once you're done and ready to see all of the details, read through the review below!

Just the essentials Essential Phone Hardware and design From the very start, Essential has focused on simplicity, minimalism and generally striking design to sell the Essential Phone. It's right in the name: just the essential parts, and nothing more. It's something CEO Andy Rubin espoused constantly — he has no desire for the phone to even have the company's name on it (something he calls "Nascar branding"), let alone any other superfluous design elements that don't add to the function of the device.

In taking a two-hour tour of the Playground Global headquarters (the incubator from which Essential was born) and talking to the engineers who had their hands on this product, I found there was another pillar to the Essential Phone's construction: obsessive quality and materials standards. Talking to a hardware engineer standing in front of a massive titanium 3D printing machine, we talked about the tolerances and tooling required to choose materials like titanium and ceramic rather than traditional aluminum and glass. The materials are tougher to work with, requiring different processes and tooling that has to be replaced 50% more often, but the trade off is worth it in their eyes. Titanium doesn't bend as easily as aluminum, and when it does bend on impact it simply springs back into place without permanent structural damage. Ceramic is stronger than glass, resisting scratches even better, and it just feels nicer as well. The extremely tiny bezels around the screen, which give the Essential Phone its distinctive look, require a tolerance of just 0.1 mm on the display panel edges; other manufacturers typically accept a 0.4 mm tolerance. At 185 grams (6.53 ounces), the Essential Phone is hefty — befitting of its monolithic structure. It feels fantastic when you pick it up, and if you're a fan of minimalism as I am you'll love the look as well. The ceramic back flows smoothly to the highly polished titanium sides, which carries right into the Gorilla Glass 5 front. Essential is making no claims of ruggedness here, but you just get the feeling that it's a phone capable of living — and holding up admirably — a year or two outside of a case. You certainly don't get that from a Galaxy S8. Being able to use more exotic materials with extra-high quality standards on the Essential Phone is one of the benefits of being small, the team says — if it had to make 40 million phones this year, these materials and processes just wouldn't be available. A majority of the Essential product team had a past life that involved a stint with Apple, and this experience is certainly in stark contrast to that company's product development. It's Essential's nimble size that's one of the reasons it can offer this bonkers-looking display, as the competition like Samsung and LG (and Apple, as rumored) move in that direction but haven't yet reached this tiny bezel size.

It's all about that dat screen. The front-on view is indeed startling for the first day or so you use the Essential Phone. Yes there is a bezel on the bottom of the phone, but you're not looking down here — you pay attention to the ridiculously small bezels on the other three edges. Well, that's not quite right; you actually just forget about the bezels entirely, and truly feel like you're only holding a screen. That is, of course, until you see that front-facing camera dipping down into the status bar. The display itself, once you get over the mind-bending nature of the bezels and curves, is a run-of-the-mill high-end LCD. At 5.7 inches diagonally and a 2560x1312 resolution (505 ppi) it's right in line with the rest of the industry. It's clear, crisp and has excellent viewing angles — but at roughly 500 nits max brightness it falls short of the competition in direct sunlight. Part of that is due to the inherent reflectivity of an LCD panel, but the Essential Phone also doesn't have any sort of outdoor display mode like the Galaxy S8, LG G6, U11 or Xperia XZ Premium, which pushes those phones over 550 or even 600 nits in harsh sun situations.

Bare-bones Essential Phone Software and performance It doesn't take long to get a handle on the Essential Phone's software, provided you've used another phone with a "stock" implementation of Android Nougat like a Pixel, Nexus, Motorola or OnePlus phone. This is precisely Essential's goal, as Rubin reiterated time and time again — it has no desire to add any extra software, services, apps or changes. And if you want something extra, you're going to find it in the Play Store. Even in a world where you can choose from the aforementioned phones and get a very similar experience, it's still refreshing to see a new company release a phone and go with this stock software approach from the start. When you start up the phone, you have a basically clean slate. The app drawer is only half full, with "as few apps as possible" pre-loaded. Unless it's an app to perform one of the phone's basic functions or it's an app mandated by Google to be included, it isn't here. Even the phones sold by Sprint and Telus will be bloat-free (though they will be SIM-locked if bought on a financing plan). The Essential Phone's software is aggressively bare almost to a fault. Essential has made practically zero changes to stock Android, and while that means there's no opportunity for the company to mess things up it also means it isn't differentiated in any way. I look at the way OnePlus and Motorola (and even Google on the Pixels) do their software, with subtle and very useful additions that improve the experience without getting in the way, and think Essential is maybe missing an opportunity to offer just that little sprinkle of extra functionality that would be super useful. This truly is the closest thing you can get to "stock" Android, for better or worse.

The only real change, if you could call it that, is adding some extra height to the status bar to ensure there are no conflicts with the odd front-facing camera jutting down into the screen. The bar is much taller than other phones, which feels a little odd at first but is really no different than simply having a larger bezel up there in the first place. Because the Essential Phone also has an extra-tall display, it has to fight with some app compatibility issues just like the Galaxy S8 and LG G6. Most apps are properly designed to scale to a tall screen and fit more seamlessly into the tall proportions, but others aren't ready for the aspect ratio and add an extra bit of dead space at the top of the app. Unlike the GS8 and G6, the Essential Phone has no "compatibility mode" of any sort to gracefully stretch or letterbox these apps — you just get dead space at the top. The spartan software shouldn't come as any surprise considering the size of the Essential team. None of this should be surprising. When the Essential Phone was announced, the entire company consisted of 20 people — hardware, software, business development … everything. Even today, a few months on from launching the company, Essential's headcount hovers around the 100 mark, and they're responsible not just for the Phone but also the 360-degree camera attachment, upcoming Essential Home and future products. It's no surprise that the extra engineering hours just aren't available to make more elaborate software. Even with the small staff, Essential is talking a strong game when it comes to releasing monthly security patches and regular platform updates. If the company is able to keep up the cadence of updates, we may be more likely to look past the few areas of the software hat could use a bit more attention and polish.

Performance and specs In my time talking to Essential engineers and representatives, nobody seemed interested in boasting about specs or speeds. Not because the phone doesn't have high-end specs, but they simply understand that the Essential Phone has effectively the same spec sheet as every other top-end phone in 2017 and it's no longer a point of differentiation. Things like true world LTE radio support (25 bands) from a single model and 128GB of built-in storage are just givens in Essential's eyes, because that's what people want in their top-dollar phone. Two specs that aren't included, however, are a waterproofing IP rating or a 3.5 mm headphone jack — features many people would consider "essential" when dropping $700 on a new phone. More: Complete Essential Phone specs Essential isn't boasting about specs — it's just matching the rest of the industry. With a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and bare-bones software, performance on the Essential Phone is expectedly great just like every other phone in this segment. I zipped through apps just fine and din't find any regular hangups throughout — though I did have three surprising instances where the phone completely locked up for several seconds, once requiring a force reboot. As I mentioned at the start of the review this isn't final software, though, and eventual Essential Phone owners should expect to be using newer, more stable software than I am. I haven't spent enough time to make a definitive call on battery life from the 3040mAh cell inside, but early indications are positive. My first full day using the phone was a travel day, while using roaming data, which together are notoriously hard on phones — and the Essential Phone made it a full 10 hours, with over 4 hours of screen-on time, while using apps heavily and playing music over Bluetooth for at least half of that time. On the next day, which was a far more typical day of medium use with lots of time on Wi-Fi, it shaped up for a 16-hour day with 25% to spare.

A good start Essential Phone Cameras The best example of the Essential Phone's bare-bones software experience is in the camera, where it comes across as a "programmer's first camera app" type of interface. You can toggle HDR (but not auto HDR), the flash, video quality, timer and front-facing camera, as well as switch between auto, black-and-white, and slo mo mode. That's it. The "settings" page simply gives you options to toggle shutter sounds and location. There's no viewfinder grid option, no filters, no clever zoom mechanism, no depth effects from the dual cameras ... there isn't much of anything. The camera app doesn't even lock the screen awake when it's open, so after 30 seconds without interaction (by default) the screen simply turns off. It has decent performance, but it isn't lightning quick like the rest of the software experience.

The Essential Phone is working with dual 13MP camera sensors, one color and one monochrome, with f/1.85 lenses and dual-mode (laser and phase detect) auto focus. You don't get OIS (optical image stabilization) on either camera, nor does the pair offer any sort of dual-camera selective focus or artificial bokeh effects, as you'd find in most dual-camera phones nowadays.

Camera performance is strong, and photos are particularly sharp and detailed with just the right amount of processing in fine lines. Colors don't necessarily pop or wow you as much as they're just accurate to the scene. Dynamic range was good, but sometimes a tap-to-meter was needed — the software update pushed to review devices a few hours before this review was published added HDR, and hopefully that will make a noticeable improvement. (This review will be updated with any new information.) This is great for a first-ever phone, but the camera app needs work. In low light the Essential Phone is again capable of photos with sharp edges and good colors. But it does often struggle, as expected, attempting to use very slow shutter speeds — as low as 1/15 second — to get a clear shot. With that slow of a shutter speed and no OIS I took many soft or downright blurry photos, but when I was able to stabilize or brace against something (which is far from ideal) the camera showed strong capabilities. With some tuning and optimization to bring faster shutter speeds, that will hopefully be less necessary. I would personally say that having a main camera with larger pixels and OIS is far more essential to a smartphone camera experience than a second sensor just for black-and-white photos, but that second sensor does offer fantastically crisp shots with a wide range of shades. I'm not sure how big the demand is for a dedicated black-and-white camera versus, say, a telephoto or wide-angle lens, but it does take unique shots. There's clearly room for additional tuning to the camera processing here, alongside what is hopefully continued improvements to the camera app, to boost photos to the levels of the Galaxy S8, LG G6 and HTC U11 (which are, of course, from companies with years of experience in mobile imaging). But for a first attempt, the Essential Phone takes really good photos from both of its cameras — it's more than good enough, but not quire ready to fight the industry leaders.