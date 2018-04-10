A little less than a month ago, Essential started pushing Android 8.1 Oreo to all unlocked versions of the Essential Phone. There wasn't any word at the time when the Sprint variant of the phone would get similar treatment, but that's now changing.

According to Essential's official Twitter account, Oreo officially began making its way to the Sprint Essential Phone around 1:00 PM ET on April 9. Multiple users have replied to the tweet saying that they've gotten the update, so chances are it'll arrive on your handset soon if you don't already have it.

Similar to what we saw last month, there's a lot that's included with this update. Per the official changelog that Essential shared, the update adds Google's Autofill API, fixes for jittery scrolling, Bluetooth 5.0, the latest April 2018 security patch, dynamic icons for the calendar and clock apps, and much more.

Lastly, the update changes the build number to OPM1.180104.141.

