Here's a look at the hardware that's powering the Essential Phone.
Andy Rubin's Essential Phone has a lot going for it, including an edge-to-edge display and a modular system that lets you attach accessories like a 360-degree camera. The phone itself is crafted out of titanium, and it has a ceramic back that gives it added protection from tumbles.
Here's the complete spec sheet for the Essential Phone:
|Category
|Essential Phone
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1
|Display
|5.7-inch LCD, 2560x1312 (505 ppi)
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
2.45GHz octa-core Kryo 280 CPU
Adreno 540 GPU
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB (UFS 2.1)
Non-expandable
|Rear Cameras
|Dual 13MP camera (color + monochrome)
f/1.85 lens, phase-detect + laser auto focus
4K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps or 720p at 120fps
|Front Camera
|8MP with f/2.2 lens
4K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps or 720p at 120fps
|Battery
|3040mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C fast charging
|Water resistance
|No
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
NFC, GPS and GLONASS
Accessory power pins with 6 Gbps wireless data transfer
|Security
|One-touch rear fingerprint sensor
|Audio
|Single down-firing speaker
USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone adapter included
|Network
|LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/11/12/13/17/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD-LTE Bands 38/39/40/41/42/43
|Dimensions
|141.5 x 71.1 x 7.8 mm
185g
|Colors
|Black Moon, Pure White, Stellar Grey, Ocean Depths
The Essential Phone is certainly intriguing, but there's a few notable omissions, such as the lack of a 3.5mm jack, wireless charging, and water resistance.
