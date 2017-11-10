I normally like to wait at least a year to give a smartphone the old "review re-do" treatment, but this is a special case. The Andy Rubin-led startup Essential changed everything when it slashed the price of its namesake flagship by $200 barely two months after launch, instantly instantly transforming the Essential Phone from an overpriced mobile with a terrible camera into a genuine bargain … with a terrible camera.
Yes, the Essential Phone's optics remain a sore spot even after a 28% price cut – but as with most things Android, there's a hack for that. Let's find out if the deep discount combined with a little sideloading can make the PH-1 a late-season winner! Revisit Android Central's Essential Phone review for some context, then hit up MrMobile's Essential Phone Review Re-Do for the November update!
Reader comments
Essential Phone review re-do: What a difference a discount makes
Solid re-review! I'm always glad to see one from MrMobile but doubly so since this phone needed one with the push of all of the updates, along with the Google Camera thing.
Thanks for updating your review. This phone has been great for me: fast, stock Android OS, bloatware free, and gorgeous. I completely disagree on the camera opinion. The black and white optics produce incredible pictures and the color are as good as any at this price point . I hope the company succeeds and I am looking forward to seeing what future product they will produce. Their business concept is bold and will help all of us as consumers (p.s. I HATE bloatware)
Too many flaws even for a $500 phone.