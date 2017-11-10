I normally like to wait at least a year to give a smartphone the old "review re-do" treatment, but this is a special case. The Andy Rubin-led startup Essential changed everything when it slashed the price of its namesake flagship by $200 barely two months after launch, instantly instantly transforming the Essential Phone from an overpriced mobile with a terrible camera into a genuine bargain … with a terrible camera.

Yes, the Essential Phone's optics remain a sore spot even after a 28% price cut – but as with most things Android, there's a hack for that. Let's find out if the deep discount combined with a little sideloading can make the PH-1 a late-season winner! Revisit Android Central's Essential Phone review for some context, then hit up MrMobile's Essential Phone Review Re-Do for the November update!