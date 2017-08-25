The stated goal of Essential Products is to make technology easier and more accessible, and it's got an ambitious roadmap of devices planned to help it achieve that end. But its first product, the Essential Phone, fits better into the extended definition of the word: this is a phone that tries to get down to the brass tacks, the bare fundamentals of what a smartphone should be. The result is a beautiful ceramic-and-titanium slab unlike any Android phone produced to date, running the very purest of software and positively packed with potential – but its undercooked camera features enough flaws to put the whole package in jeopardy.

Click on through to the Essential Phone Review by MrMobile, and be sure to check out Android Central's own Essential Phone Review for the deeper dive on this one-of-a-kind device!