The stated goal of Essential Products is to make technology easier and more accessible, and it's got an ambitious roadmap of devices planned to help it achieve that end. But its first product, the Essential Phone, fits better into the extended definition of the word: this is a phone that tries to get down to the brass tacks, the bare fundamentals of what a smartphone should be. The result is a beautiful ceramic-and-titanium slab unlike any Android phone produced to date, running the very purest of software and positively packed with potential – but its undercooked camera features enough flaws to put the whole package in jeopardy.
Reader comments
Essential Phone review by MrMobile
The camera situation is heartbreaking. Deal breaker right there. Lots to like about it. A good base for v2 if there is one.
I actually don't care about the camera all that much, so I am 100% ok with it.
Same here, the camera has already gotten better with one update, these Samsung paid shills are getting tiresome to say the least, Apple does the same thing or no review untits for you. They are even worse on YouTube, they pretty much all got together doing a circle jerk around Samsung.
The first thing I notice is once a new Samsung device comes out the very next article is, what case will you buy just incase you drop that all glass $1K phone and shatter it in a million pieces, I should know, my S7 fell on my kitchen tile floor without a case and the corner got damaged and the corner glass turned white.
Again, assuming they are shills (which I don't really buy), why would Samsung waste the money? How much of a threat do you think they feel from Essential?
And that second part is totally specious... The most vulnerable part of any phone, the screen, is no tougher on this than the S8... Titanium mid frames and ceramic back panels are nice, but they won't keep your gorilla glass screen from spider webbing...
The threat never starts with a big bang, it's a gradual process, Apple also thought they were invincible until Samsung came on the scene, then the litigation wars started.
So why did Samsung let these lapdogs shower phones like the Oneplus 3T, Moto Z play, LG G6 and HTC U11 with such praise? Surely those companies stand a much higher chance of being a threat.
According to this review, the phone can withstand drops without a case, something my all glass and aluminum S7 could not.
https://youtu.be/q-Y_awjnIIs
Wait, I thought we couldn't trust YouTube reviews cause they're circle jerking shills? It is it different when they say things you agree with?
Here you go.
https://youtu.be/zWbyUGPiN1M
And where did I say you could not trust youtube reviews, it has nothing to do with circle jerk.
Look another all glass fragile body cheap built Samlag phone.
Fantastic a 6.3" tablet for your pocket, LMAO.
What's your point? If you have one...
"They are even worse on YouTube. They pretty much all got together doing a circle jerk around Samsung" ~ you, four comments ago.
This is why I am saying what I am saying.
Because of a YouTubers react video? You know they're not phone reviewers for the most part, just random people. And the ones that are hardly seemed to be shilling... Many of them were sarcastic to the verge of disparaging...
Just because you don't like the note 8 doesn't mean that people that do are shills... I'm getting the feeling you're just a bit annoyed because you dropped a Samsung phone and it didn't survive.
I like a good daily shooter, and anything close to Samsung, Pixel, iPhone, or even One+5 works for me. If Ess made some initial updates to the ware, and had good results...give them time for updates to improve. This is where emotionless feedback would shine IMHO. My Nexus 6P does alright, but isn't at my wife's Pixel level...she shakes a little, cannot tell in the photos. And yes, I too am awaiting a tracking # 😉
What Essential should have done is not give any review units to these Samsung shills until the phone shipped, they all would have been up in arms like infants. Mr. Mobile is one of the worst. Do they even know why the phone costs what it does, apparently not, they all remind me of the echo chambers crowd at Google.
Every review on every Android site says the same the camera sucks. So unless Samsung is paying everyone relax. Plus their are tons of good cameras out now....U11, G6, Pixel, V20, Mate 9 even Sony so its not just Samsung. If u want to pay $700 plus for a start up phone with a bad camera and so so software, then go ahead it's a free country. But if the rest of us want to wait till the bugs get worked out that's our choice too.
What so so software are you talking about, the camera software is a whole separate issue that the company has already remedied with one update and will improve with more updates, the rest of the software is smooth as butter on this phone, sorry I am tired of all these all glass fragile body cheap built Chinese/Korean phones, they are all the same with a different name in the front, they just install bunch of their own bloatware to differentiate themselves.
The camera is the only piece of Essential software on the phone... The rest is basically built by Google and Qualcomm...
You could say they had one job...
Somehow I knew you'd be all over this thread before I opened it.
I love Google products, but nobody is perfect...our Pixel Bluetooth is an example. I also like a promising (hopefully delivering) start-up as well. Without them, we get whatever the giants decide. Start-ups can steer the tech market, but we must support or they'll die before they reach a stride. I bought three One+1 phones, none since... though the 3, 3T, 5 all distance runners.