EE among carriers in discussion with Android founder's company over exclusivity deal.
Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is looking to spread its reach beyond the United States, according to The Financial Times. The paper reports that Essential wants to bring its phone to the UK, mainland Europe and Japan, and that the company is already in talks with UK carriers including EE around an exclusivvity deal.
Essential's bezel-less, modular-equipped, stock Android handset will go on sale for $699 in the United States, though there's no firm release date for the device just yet. In the U.S., Sprint is confirmed to be the exclusive launch partner. The device missed its launch target of June in the States, however today's FT report quotes Essential COO Niccolo de Masi as saying the release is "iminent."
High-profile, high-end exclusives are relatively rare in the UK market, with recent exceptions being the Google Pixel on EE, and the OnePlus 3, 3T and 5 on O2. Working with a single, excusive carrier partner has clear benefits for a newcomer like Essential — for one, allowing it to focus its marketing efforts for its inaugural handset with the help of a major player in the local market.
If the U.S. price translates over directly to the UK, Brits can expect to pay around £640-650 (including VAT) for the Essential Phone. That's flagshup money for sure, putting it in the same price bracket as the HTC U11 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium.
Android fans in the UK will likely welcome the opportunity to buy a genuinely interesting handset — however, the Essential Phone will face strong competition from the likes of Samsung, LG, Google and Apple in the latter half of 2017
Reader comments
My thumbs are getting tired of all this twiddling while waiting for this phone to show up.
Hmmm I was excited for this but after the OP5 (which I ended up buying,) the potential for an 18:9 Pixel 2 (which I should probably have waited for,) and a potentially pretty cool Nokia 9 coming...I dunno, I'm just much less excited about this phone at this price point, even if I think it's very pretty.
They announce phones too early.. They should be available within 2 weeks of announcement. I did care about this phone when it was first announced, now not so much..
Very interesting. I have been interested in holding this phone which seems like it will be made very well. I'm very curious to have this phone in hand to see how it compares to the rest in real life. Looking to choose between a note 8 this phone or the S8 plus which is already come down in price.
It's not even in the US yet! They just lost their second VP and the phone is past due
Looking forward to the phone, but this concerns me. Plus Rubin being quite on the delay.
http://www.businessinsider.com/essential-marketing-vice-president-leaves...
Thanks for the link. This is very concerning. After all, what is the launch of a new phone but marketing?
I mean quiet, do not need the grammar police after me.
I think he has been quite quiet.
You know, I think that they really need to make an updated public statement about the release of this phone. I also think that they are irritating a lot of people and burning through a fair amount of goodwill that has been foisted upon them simply due to Andy's name.
Really hope to be able to get it in Europe - if not, I'm getting the Note8.
I wish I could have registered for the version in this picture. But I will be happy with the Stormtrooper white version that I registered for.
Looks like I will be saying goodbye to Fi and Hello ATT prepaid.
The wait for its actual launch has been pretty tiring.
We're definitely pass the "30 days or so" window.
Delays aren't all bad as Essential probably needs to do some extra polish so that the first product doesn't experience some huge issue after release. But the silence on what's happening is pretty eerie.
They're waiting to employ the R&D and marketing guru's from Vertu.
(I can only do snart alec comments on something I know little to nothing about).
I do think they will struggle to get enough buyers in that stratosphere, especially if part of the usp is buying more mods. IDK.
Sure it is, lol.
Looks nice, but with all those delays and the high price, Sharp's FS8016 (which should be released today and probably be a lot cheaper) seems like the better deal to me
I reserved the black PH-1 by the strongest contender for Essential in my books is Pixel XL 2
Whichever comes out first, gets my money
My Nexus 6 shutting down at 50% - 60% when playing Pokemon or Ingress is very frustrating