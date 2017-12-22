There's also "various stability fixes" for the regular camera.

We've still yet to see the full potential of the Essential Phone's two-pin modular system, but the 360-degree camera attachment that launched aside the Phone has proven to be a fun little accessory if you can find it at the right price. With the latest update to the Essential Camera app, the 360 camera picks up one feature that we've been waiting on since its release.

The update for the Essential Camera app changes the build number to 0.1.093.003, and with it comes official support for livestreaming on YouTube. Essential added Facebook Live 360 support back in November, and the addition of YouTube is one we're pleased to see.

Essential also says that this update has "various stability fixes" for the Phone's regular camera, but the focus this time around is definitely on the 360 one.

With the addition of YouTube Live 360, are you more inclined to purchase the Essential 360 Camera if you haven't already?