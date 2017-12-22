There's also "various stability fixes" for the regular camera.
We've still yet to see the full potential of the Essential Phone's two-pin modular system, but the 360-degree camera attachment that launched aside the Phone has proven to be a fun little accessory if you can find it at the right price. With the latest update to the Essential Camera app, the 360 camera picks up one feature that we've been waiting on since its release.
The update for the Essential Camera app changes the build number to 0.1.093.003, and with it comes official support for livestreaming on YouTube. Essential added Facebook Live 360 support back in November, and the addition of YouTube is one we're pleased to see.
Essential also says that this update has "various stability fixes" for the Phone's regular camera, but the focus this time around is definitely on the 360 one.
With the addition of YouTube Live 360, are you more inclined to purchase the Essential 360 Camera if you haven't already?
Reader comments
I wish this phone had some water resistance
Not having had a water resistant phone ever this isn't a deal breaker for me yet (didn't say you claimed it to be either)
It does have "some"...Water and Dust Resistant IP54.
Not much, though.
Just don't swim with it!
Just got the 360 camera today, and my phone doesn't recognize it. Only if I twist it a tiny bit and carefully hold it there will it recognize it and the light turn green. And only then I was able to do it once. Obviously this renders it useless. Very disappointed. Hopefully it has some warranty or something as I got it on eBay....brand new and sealed but still
Some issues that I have seen on Reddit include having a skin on the phone back and a tiny amount of the plastic still on the connection (phone or Cam). I wish you luck. Mine worked wonderfully.
I tried to livestream 360° on Sprint LTE and it lasted all of 2 seconds lol