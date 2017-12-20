Now with picture-in-picture, smart text selection, and more.

Essential rolled out the first beta of Oreo for the PH-1 back in mid-November, and while it's been great to play around with the new version of Android, there have been some noticeably missing features and multiple bugs that have made us anxious for beta two. This was supposed to be pushed out last week but was delayed due to "a few regressions" that Essential caught "last minute."

However, the waiting game is now over as Oreo Beta 2 is finally makings its way to the Essential Phone.

Weighing in at a hefty 142.4Mb, Oreo Beta 2 includes picture-in-picture, smart text selection, instant apps, security scans through Google Play Protect, app sign-in, and faster startup times.

There are also quite a few bugs that have been squashed, including:

Android Auto and OEM Bluetooth car kit interoperability improvements

Data tracking issues for certain U.S. carriers

Setup Assistant screen cutoff issues due to status bar

Further Treble support

Battery life improvements

LED notification and charging behavior

You'll receive an OTA update to Beta 2 if you're already enrolled in the beta program, but if not, you can sideload it from Essential's website.