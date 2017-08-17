After a long wait, the Essential Phone is now available for purchase.
Andy Rubin's Essential Phone was announced back in May, with the company planning for a June release date. June came and went, and we heard near the end of July that part of the delay was due to complications in the certification process.
It is now August, and the Essential Phone is finally available to purchase. The phone can be purchased from Essential, Sprint and Best Buy. The device will also be available in Sprint and Best Buy's physical retail locations. While the Sprint version is locked to that carrier, the model sold on Essential's site is SIM unlocked and will work with all of the big four carriers.
With a retail price of $699, the Essential Phone certainly isn't cheap, but there are some deals to be had. For a limited time, Sprint is offering the device for $14.58 per month for an 18 month lease, totaling $262 (at which point you need to upgrade to a new phone or continue to pay out the remaining 6 months). The carrier is also offering the Essential 360-degree camera for $16.67 per month for 12 months, totaling $200. Essential if offering its own bundle by pairing the phone and 360-degree camera for only $749, a savings of $150.
The Essential Phone features a 5.7-inch bezel-less display covered in Gorilla Glass 5, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of non-expandable storage, dual 13MP rear camera with f/1.85 lenses, recording at up to 4K at 30fps and laser autofocus, a 8MP, f/2.2 front camera with recording up to 4K at 30fps, a 3,040 mAh battery, USB-C charging and data transfer, no IP dust and water resistance rating and no headphone jack.
Are you picking up the first Essential phone today?
Sprints site currently give a 404 error when trying to purchase and even calling Sprint they are unable to order it.
That's because this is the direct launch on Essentials site only. It's rumored that the Sprint ordering will start on the 18th.
No, I was able to get it to go through finally on sprints site.
9to5Google wrote: "...the Essential Phone is available through Sprint or Best Buy. In either case, you’re buying the Sprint variant of the phone, not the unlocked model that works on all US carriers."
This article indicates that "While Sprint is the exclusive carrier for the U.S, every version of the Essential Phone – including those sold by Sprint – are SIM unlocked and feature support for all of the big four networks."
Who is correct???
Edit: it is locked to Sprint. Updating the post now
The Sprint phone is identical to the unlocked model, but as is the case with other carriers it locks the SIM slot if you're buying on financing and have yet to fulfill your financing terms.
Does it still not say what version of android the phone is running?
7.1.1
For a new release I'll wait for the reviews. The price seems a bit high for a world premier phone!
I'm liking that 128gb base model. That's usually a $100 premium.
Finally!
Finally! Took a while, but let's hope it was worth the wait
I'm interested in this, but I want to wait for reviews.
I like it
Why do you guys continue to refer to phones with a significant bottom bezel as bezel-less?
Someone buy this and tell us how it is!! I'm very curious. Like the hardware.
Please. I haven't seen a single review!
If only this had a headphone jack and a card slot......I would had given this a real shot
Best buy says releasing Sept 1.
The spec sheet looks good, but I'll hold off until I see the reviews.
This phone is definitely intriguing. Beautiful, simple, durable, and I am 100% behind the philosophy behind its development. [https://www.essential.com/blog/why-I-started-essential]
What worries me is the immaturity of the company. The missed launch date is not such a big deal, but the total silence that accompanied the miss got me worried. Also, how well will they support the device after purchase if they can't even effectively communicate through the whole of the launch phase?
Andy Rubin can *promise* all he wants, but actions will always speak louder than words.
I'm fairly sure I will be getting a Pixel 2 (regular or XL, I haven't yet decided....) as my annual upgrade for 2017, but I have to say that I'll be carefully monitoring how Essential handles their inaugural product over the next year to see whether it will be on my purchasing radar for 2018.
Well said, and agreed.
Feel the same way. Intrigued but not sold.
This is a extremely interesting phone. I might get this over the gold one plus 5. It all depends on the software features. If it's just completely plain stock Android with no software enhancements like OxygenOS, then I would rather just get a OnePlus 5 or Google Pixel 2 XL.
Can't wait to see this reviewed
I was somewhat excited after the first look. Less excited after the missed ship date. And sort of non excited now that it's materializing. Weird. I'll wait for my Mate 10.
I like that there is another choice in the market, and from an American company to boot, but this is just not a compelling device just because of the lack of bezels and a camera addon gimmick. Sorry Essential, try again with a bigger battery, more Ram, IP68 and wireless charging at the same price and I would consider it.