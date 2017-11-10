After price cuts and software updates, the Essential Phone is getting a lot of positive feedback.
Over the course of just a few months, the Essential Phone has transformed from an overpriced device that was hard to recommend to just about anyone into something that's very competitively priced and offers some of the best bang for your buck for $500.
The team over at Essential has been working nonstop to push out regular software updates to make using the PH-1 as enjoyable as possible, and at this point in November of 2017, the handset is exceeding a lot of people's expectations.
Some of our forum users recently got to talking about their experience with the phone, and this is what they had to say.
Darius DuPree11-07-2017 10:16 AM“
I ordered a white PH-1 as soon as the $499 price popped up, I was a little bitter after BestBuy dropped it to $450 but I wasn't charged tax through Essential.com so it cancelled out the price. After much second guessing myself while I waited for it to arrive and wanting to just spend the extra for a V30, I am glad to say it's way better than I expected it to be. Now I do have some minor issues,...Reply
andrew_ackley11-07-2017 10:32 AM“
I love mine. I got the black one. Make sure for now you disable the swipe down on fps to open notifications bc that was causing my freeze ups. For under $500 this phone is fantastic. Beats the one plus in my opinion. I dropped mine from waist height onto concrete floor the day after I got it and all I have is a TINY almost unnoticeable nick in the material around the screen. Whatever that is...Reply
raqball11-08-2017 09:42 PM“
My white came today from the Mothership so a few thoughts. Had to run 3 updates out of the box but all up to date now and rockin' along. The phone is gorgeous and built like a tank! The camera is nowhere even close to being bad. It's not the best but photos are more than adequate. It's fast and snappy. Just as fast and snappy as my Pixel and maybe even a little smoother. The screen? WOW!...Reply
modifier11-09-2017 07:49 AM“
raqball - Glad to hear you like the phone so far. I know you were on the fence since launch and it sounds like the wait was worth it. Performance on the November update has been excellent. It keeps getting smoother with each OTA. And, you're right about the camera. I've been using the Essential camera app far more lately and uninstalled the Google HDR+ port. I'm getting better daytime...Reply
DominionRoofs11-09-2017 09:51 AM“
I've had mine going on three days now. I really love this phone! Is fast and smooth. Perfect size and that screen!. So the only issue that still needs fixing (besides camera),which is what it is, is touch scrolling. Flick scrolling is great, but if you keep your finger on the screen without lifting and scroll, it's very choppy. I don't scroll the way but it does need to be fixed. There are...Reply
With all that said, we'd still like to hear from you – If you own the Essential Phone, what are your impressions of the device?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Essential Phone
- Essential Phone review
- Essential Phone specs
- The latest Essential Phone news
- Join our Essential Phone forums!
Reader comments
The Essential Phone is a lot better than you might think
I'm glad it's working out. Software updates can make a big difference as long as the hardware is capable.
How did concrete put a nick in titanium?
Idk for sure but that lip around the screen seems like plastic or something. I think it's a good design choice though since it'll make it harder to crack the screen.
Ah, ok. So it was not the titanium frame, just the buffer between the frame and the glass. The buffer was a good design choice.
Titanium is soft, it's strengths are weight and strength. I had Ti axles made for my motorcycle but had to have them coated to keep the bearings from wearing into the axle.
To start the ph-1 build quality is above and beyond. I bought this phone and the Pixel XL 2 at the same time. I have sent the Pixel back.
The Pixel quality didn't compare. The form factor of the ph-1 was better as well. I don't want to bring up the display, but the ph-1 is far better that what is on the Pixel.
Updates have been coming regularly on both. I just got another camera update yesterday on the ph-1, though I am not sure what it did, lol! The pixel camera was definitely better, but there has been great improvement with all the updates on the PH-1.
Performance for me has been equal. No stuttering or lag on the essential. I believe Rubin wants this phone to succeed and I look forward to a PH-2.
For me, the screen was a bit of a let down. Instead of a blue shift of axis, you get a very dinner screen. And it wasn't even subtle. Really like the feel if the phone. But for me I am sending back the PH-1. Or I might just keep it as an insurance policy against my Pixel 2 XL.
Do you think PH-2 is a likely name? It does not have the same 'wink, wink' subtleness of PH-1 (PH-one...PHone).
BTW...anyone wanting one now can get the phone AND 360 camera for $499 at Amazon. I am using the phone and am finding it to be excellent. The camera is certainly better than my previous phone's (Z Play) by a large margin. I imagine it is not as good as the Pixel 2 or Note's shooter. I would be hard-pressed to find a similar overall package in the current price range.
As a plus, I have had the December security patch for a few days already. Earlier than some Google phones? And (like Moto) it works on all major US networks, unlike the OnePlus in the same price range. I wish more phones could work that out.
Maybe they'll just call it Essential Phone 2 (or Essential Phone Two) since they really didn't call the first one by Essential PH-1 and just called it the Essential Phone.
Or they could just call it Essential Phone (2018) or something but who knows.
The funny thing is that almost if not all of the people that are bashing this phone have never touch it or even seen it up close , this phone is one of a kind ,amazing design, top of the line specs, and software wise it just keeps getting better and better, oh and is made out of titanium!!! F#@$ titanium!! What more do people want? I'm glad I swap my oneplus5 for this one.
What makes it better than OP5?
I was one of the first people to receive it upon release, but sent it back due to performance issues and price. After seeing and reading about the updates, and price reduction, I took the plunge once again and could not be happier. What a difference from my original experience. The camera is a thousand times better, and most of the bugs appear to be gone. At $499, this phone is an absolute beast. I am actually using it now as my daily driver with my S8 as a backup. Great job Essential. I had pretty much written you off a month ago...
The hardware is nothing short of amazing. A dense, compact, and very well designed phone. If I could find one of those Friends and Family $200 discounts I would surely buy it for $300.
The software that runs on a phone is practically a service. A new phone manufacturer basically needs to make two years of hardware to prove their dedication to software. Both monthly security updates and timely platform updates. Platform updates are less of a big deal, features that I can't live without just aren't as common now. If Essential can brave the storm for two years and prove themselves, they might have a chance.
Maybe one day a company will sell a phone for less and charge extra for updates. A nominal fee, but enough to pay for the teams necessary to do the work.
Picked one of these up this week and agree with all of the superlative comments above. This is an absolutely gorgeous device. The camera is not Pixel quality, but everything else on the device is top notch and so well done. Looking forward to continued development on that camera -- hopefully they are able to get the two modules working together as I think they were designed to do.
My biggest gripe with this phone it that it is developed by a startup and it is clearly that sales have been quite low. The chance of the company leaving the business or simply not supporting the phone anymore are big. You can end up stuck to the current Android version and even missing updates to fix stuff that is clearly broken.
The OnePlus 5 at least is more trustworthy since the company has been around for a few years now. It is also a better deal to get a flagship from a well-known company and be 100% safe. The LG G6 is cheaper. It packs an older CPU, but its camera runs circles around the Essential. The S8 is a bit pricier, but it is a far superior phone and it will surely see some sweet deals from Samsung (they always try to attack the launch of the new iPhone).
In the end, the possible qualities of this phone are offset by the weak software, lack of certainty about support and bad camera. It just got all these attention because it runs pure Android, if it had a skin nobody would have cared about it.
I totally agree and is the only reason why I'm not trying one at $450, well that and the 5T.
One plus trustworthy...... lmao
I still think that top notch is stupid
I'd probably own one if not for the notch. All they had to do was have the bezel cover the entire top of the phone and it would have looked great.
Pop-up camera module would have solved that.
I thought it was great even at the $699 price point. Build quality + 128 GB storage + dat screen yo!
I think the early delays and issues tainted the overall perception in the Android community. It's probably the best phone I've had.
Thanks for updating your review. This phone has been great for me: fast, stock Android OS, bloatware free, and gorgeous. I hope the company succeeds and I am looking forward to seeing what future product they will produce. Their business concept is bold and will help all of us as consumers (p.s. I HATE bloatware)
I really want to buy this phone, but I'm terrified to purchase something when only 5,000 units have been sold (as last reported). I keep phones for 2+ years, and I don't want to see Essential go away, or stop supporting the phone, before I'm ready to buy a new one.