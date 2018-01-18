We've put together a little contest that will give one of you the opportunity to win an Essential Phone, because who doesn't like winning free phones? All the details are below, so get yourself entered now!

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will be taking home a new Essential Phone in black!

THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The prize does not include service, and we cannot guarantee that the device will work on all carriers. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open until February 9, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Enter to win a free Essential Phone from Android Central!