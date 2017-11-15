Essential Phone users can now get Oreo in beta, but expect bugs.

If you've been following the trials and tribulations of the Essential Phone, you'll know that it arrived to market with a few showstopping bugs and a camera that wouldn't quit. Oh, wait — a camera that always Force Quit.

Anyway, months later, the Essential Phone is now $200 less — a cool $499 — and considerably more stable, with improved camera quality and speed. And, as promised during a tell-all AMA, the phone now has access to Android 8.0 Oreo in beta.

The installation process is a bit convoluted and involves using the command line to sideload a new ROM through ADB, so if that the preceding words made no sense to you, it's probably best to wait until the release is public, and available through an over-the-air update.

If those words made you salivate, though, the instructions are fairly straightforward.