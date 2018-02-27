Essential Phone owners have likely grown accustomed to frequent updates for the Essential Camera app, and lo and behold, yet another one is rolling out now. After updating to v0.1.097.006 on the Play Store, you'll be able to check out two new features – a 360-degree Tiny Planet mode and a flash for the front-facing camera.

Tiny Planet is the most exciting of the two features, and it works similarly to what we've seen from other OEMs. Assuming you have the Essential 360 Camera accessory, Tiny Planet allows you to capture an image that turns your surroundings into, well, a tiny planet.

You can edit your Tiny Planet creations right within the Essential Camera app, and after you've got everything just the way you like, you can share it on the social media platform of your choice.