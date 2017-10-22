The Essential Phone now has a more palatable starting price.
The Essential Phone didn't have an easy go of things in its first few weeks on the market. Lauded for its incredible industrial design, the phone's software was barebones to a fault and its camera was criticized for its slow speed, poor low-light performance, and lack of features.
Now months later, Essential's marketing department peep-quiet, the phone has received numerous updates, many of which have improved the overall software experience while adding much-needed camera usability. It's not perfect, but it's a heck of a lot better than when we reviewed it in late August.
Starting today, though, it's going to be easier to justify purchasing Essential's first hardware product: it's receiving a $200 price cut to $499 on the company's website, and existing buyers will get a Friends & Family coupon worth the same amount towards a new Essential Phone or a 360-degree camera add-on. From the company's blog:
At Essential, one of our driving principles is that premium craftsmanship and the latest technologies shouldn't be for the few. We could have created a massive TV campaign to capture your attention, but we think making it easier for people to get their hands on our first products is a better way to get to know us.
At $499, the phone is considerably more competitive against flagships like the Pixel 2 and Galaxy S8. Given that the price drop is only for the unlocked version directly sold from the company's website, it's unlikely to cause too much of a stir, but the move is appreciated nonetheless. Sprint, the Essential Phone's exclusive U.S. carrier, has dropped the price to around $350 when bought on a monthly finance plan, but still sells it for $699 outright. TELUS, Essential's Canadian carrier partner, sells the phone for free alongside a $95/month plan, but hasn't budged on the $1050 outright price, either. Relief is expected in the coming days, though.
With Android Oreo on the horizon, does the price drop to $499 make you more interested in the Essential Phone? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Essential Phone gets a $200 price drop to $499
The new fire phone?
No, unless it is priced at $99 with a year's free Prime membership.
Exactly my thought when i saw the title LOL
I would have kept mine at that price. Too late now though since I have a Pixel 2 on the way.
That's not a bad price at all. I kind of wish this price would have been in effect at the beginning.
👍
Since they've hardly sold any so far, this is essentially the beginning
lol true
Imagine how many people would have gotten this if the price was always this good. Don't feel like cancelling my order for my Pixel 2 XL though.
But this is essentially 1/2 the price.
Given how it is priced to ripe off Canadians, I wouldn't recommend this phone at any price.
Nothing about this phone makes it essential for me.
Carrier locked to Sprint is my biggest problem with it.
Buy it online. It is unlocked.
It isn't. This price is for the unlocked version from the Essential website.
Look outside of carrier shelves, you will know there are other ways to buy a phone.
Ooh that makes it kind of fun to want to try it now...
Agreed. I think I will grab a lightly used one on Swappa as soon as the sellers get the memo. This at ~$400 sounds really good.
I think $500 is still too expensive.
I'll like to know much cheaper a phone with those materials should be..?
$199
Ha, you're funny.
This phone should have been priced @$449 out of the gate. Anything more than that is uncivilized.
Not hardly, that's a pretty awesome price for such a premium phone. Honestly, the pixel 2 XL is only worth $400 more for the camera! (It really is worth $400+)
No it isn't. The pixel 2 xl has to many issues for the price
Not a bad price. Def should been there at launch. Did the camera ever get an better via updates?
From the forums, it seems like it has improved a bit. Also add in the Google Camera HDR+ apk and you're going to town. Not Pixel or S8 good but better than it was.
The pixel 2 has set an impossibly high standard.
Make it $199, then it's priced appropriately
Talk about uncertain future...
This price is tempting.
The price is tempting. It's a bit worrisome, though.
This kind of price drop indicates that they are having a hard time pushing these out the door - which it not really surprising. The lower price should help move them. But, with such a big price drop, you have to wonder if they are making any money. If they aren't they are not going to make it up in volume. And, it's hard to believe that they are going to move that many phones that they are going to be able make up razer thin margins with the volume.
Of course, given some of the odd mistakes they made in launching this thing, it could just be the the original price included extremely high margins.
The real worry is for those that do buy it and get no support going forward. If they don't make money, they can't pay engineers.
yep.
That's exactly what I'd worry about. If you don't care about keeping a phone more than a few months, and don't need to sell it afterwards, then it's a non-issue. But anyone who wants to get basic support for a year or more, it's a big deal. Even just getting basic security updates a few months behind is not going to happen if they can't make some money.
Sucks for early adopters!
This phone is not essential for me. Had it not been an exclusive and the essential phone made available on all of the big four, I might have tried it out.
You can buy it unlocked from Best buy or essential website and use it on all the big 4 carriers and their mvnos. Just don't buy it from Sprint.
Considering it lacks all the essentials, anything over 199 for this is overpriced still.
Drop it to $250 and I might bite.
I guess the real question is the camera good enough to handle most situations now because if so this may have swayed me
If they release that gorgeous green version, I'll sell my pixel xl to buy it. This would be a great second phone next to my pixel 2 xl!
I would've bought it at this price when it first came out. I already have the pixel 2 now.
For $500 this phone is worth it. Premium materials and definitely a better display than the Pixel XL 2.
I will never understand why a phone that outside the tech community NOBODY knows nor has heard of and, therefore, knows nothing about, is set up as a one carrier exclusive. On top of it the smallest carrier available. No wonder they have to slash prices. I'm sure sales numbers are dismal. It would be sad to see the Essential story end here but with that market strategy, unfortunately well deserved!
Because the other carriers would not give valuable shelf space to Essential, probably.
Also, it NOT carrier exclusive. This whole article is about the price drop on the UNLOCKED version, not the Sprint version
That should have been the price in the first place
Still would not make me go back to this company
Essentially screwed...
This might make it intriguing. I was considering the Pixel 2 XL, but a premium phone, at a premium price shouldn't have the issues it's having. So now, looking at Moto X4 or Essential. Was considering original Pixel XL, but Google hasn't dropped it's price either.
About time..... Makes more sense now. 👏
This is a really good phone at $700... at $500 its a steal. All these people crying about it still being too high at $500 when the iphone and pixel are both at about $1,000... the Note is over $900 hell even the V30 is $850. The only thing its really missing vs those flagships is waterproofing and that's not essential to me as I don't swim with my phones.